South Africa v Australia first Test: Day one takeaways

Only 65.2 overs were bowled on the opening day, with stumps being drawn early due to bad light.

South Africa took control on day one of the first Test against Australia at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Friday.

While the tourists opted to bat first after winning the toss, they struggled to build partnerships and were struggling at 187/6 at the close of play.

Here are the key takeaways of the day’s play.

Nortje returns in style

Playing his first Test in more than three years, fast bowler Anrich Nortje delivered an impressive performance.

He bowled 13.2 overs, suggesting the injury-prone bowler might still be able to handle the workload required in the five-day format, taking 2/40.

“It’s good to get the blood flowing again, and to be out there. I think the biggest thing is trying to contribute to whatever the team needs,” said Nortje, who removed Alex Carey and Beau Webster just three balls apart.

“To get two wickets in three balls, I was joking with Aiden (Markram) who said that’s been part of my game. You bowl for long spells and don’t get wickets, then you get two quick ones.

“But it’s really good to be out there, and really good to be playing, and I’m just happy that I could contribute and the team did well.”

Depleted seam attack shines

Heading into the game, the Proteas were left to rely on a second-string seam attack following multiple injuries to first-choice players, including Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi who were both battling with hamstring niggles.

However, their seam bowlers stood up with a solid combined effort.

Aside from Nortje, all-rounders Wiaan Mulder (2/31) and Marco Jansen (2/34) also took two wickets each.

Spinner Simon Harmer also played a role in containing Australia’s line-up, but fellow slow bowler Keshav Maharaj was more expensive than he would have liked, and neither of them took scalps as the hosts relied on their depleted seam attack to put the tourists under pressure.

Renshaw gives Australia some hope

Though they were in a spot of trouble when stumps were drawn, middle-order batter Matt Renshaw looked determined to put up a fight for the Australians.

And he received some crucial assistance from captain Pat Cummins as they attempted to launch a recovery.

At the close, Renshaw was well settled at the crease after hitting a patient 46 runs off 115 balls, while Cummins was unbeaten on 33 off 72.

Having shared a 63-run unbroken partnership for the seventh wicket, the duo will be hoping to build on their momentum on day two, though their hard work was disrupted when stumps were drawn early on day one due to bad light.