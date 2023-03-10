Temba Bavuma’s stunning 171 not out puts Proteas on top against Windies

Ross Roche

A massive career best Test century from Proteas captain Temba Bavuma powered his side into a dominant position on the third day of the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers on Friday afternoon, with the Proteas ending the day on 288/7, an overall lead of 356 runs.

Bavuma arrived at the crease early in the day with his side in trouble on 8/2, and then powered his way to a brilliant unbeaten 171 off 275 balls, slamming 20 fours along the way, to put his side into a winning position with two days remaining in the Test.

ALSO READ: Coetzee continues to learn after tough experience in second Test

He shared in two vital partnerships, of a 103 for the sixth wicket with Wiaan Mulder (42), who was integral in helping his captain reach the milestone of his second Test century, and then 71 for the seventh wicket with Simon Harmer (19) as they fought back brilliantly from a poor start.

At the start of play the Proteas started the day with an overall lead of 73 and on 4/0 in their second innings, with Dean Elgar (5) and Aiden Markram (18) at the crease, but they were soon in early trouble after three quick wickets.

Kyle Mayers had Elgar caught at gully by Roston Chase and then bowled Tony de Zorzi (1) off an inside edge after the batter seemed unsure whether to play or leave, followed by the in-form Markram edging Kemar Roach to keeper Joshua da Silva, leaving the Proteas in a spot of bother on 32/3.

Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton (10) tried to take their side safely to lunch with a 37-run stand, only for Rickelton chase a wide delivery from Raymon Reifer and edge to the keeper, leaving Bavuma unbeaten on 35 at the break and the Proteas on 69/4.

Post lunch

In the post lunch session Bavuma was joined by Heinrich Klaasen (14) and they combined for a 34-run fifth wicket partnership before Klaasen tried to pull a short ball from Alzarri Joseph, only to get a big top edge, with keeper Da Silva running around to the leg side and taking a good catch.

That brought Mulder and along with Bavuma they took the Proteas to tea on 145/5, before resuming their strong partnership in the days final session.

Bavuma eventually reached his century in style, smashing a wide delivery from Joseph over cover for four to get to the mark, before they took the Proteas over 200.

Mulder was then caught in the deep chasing quick runs, with the score 206/6, but Bavuma found another willing partner in Harmer, allowing him to bring up his maiden Test 150, as they almost took the Proteas through the rest of the day.

But shortly before the close Harmer was trapped LBW by Jason Holder, leaving Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj (3no) unbeaten at the end of play.