Coetzee continues to learn after tough experience in second Test

Ross Roche

Young Proteas fast bowler Gerald Coetzee said that he continues to grow and learn, after a tough experience in the late afternoon session on the second day of the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers on Thursday.

Coetzee was the pick of the Proteas bowlers as he picked up figures of 3/41 in 14 overs to help bowl the Windies out for 251 in their first innings, giving the hosts a 69-run lead after they were bowled out in the morning session for 320.

But it could have been a much better day for the home side, after they had reduced the Windies to 116/6, before all-rounder Jason Holder starred with an unbeaten 81, to help guide the tail and limit the damage for the visitors.

He shared in a 31-run ninth wicket stand with Kemar Roach (13), but it was the last wicket partnership of 58 with Gudakesh Motie (17) that was particularly hard on the Proteas bowlers, as Holder initially protected his batting partner, before letting him play more freely as they fought back.

DAY 2⃣ | STUMPS 🚫



Openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar got themselves through a tricky 3-over period to see the team to 4/0 at the end of the day, with an overall lead of 73#SAvWI #BePartOfIt— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 9, 2023

“You do want to try and get the main batter off strike and bowl as many balls as possible to the tail-ender. But he held his ground well and Jason was taking the game forward,” explained Coetzee after the day’s play.

“Jason batted really well and credit to him. With that last partnership you can ask any cricketer, when it’s a 50-run partnership it’s tough to deal with it. We still have a good lead so we will take that. A 70-run lead is better than a 70-run deficit, so it was tough, but it was a good experience for us.”

Express quick

Coetzee was asked if he relished being able to step into the role of Proteas express quick Anrich Nortje, who was rested for the game, but claimed that it was a role which both of them carried out, so it was nothing new for him.

“I think both myself and Anrich have that role naturally. If you look at the bowling attack today, that was my role, which I enjoy doing. It comes most naturally to me,” said Coetzee.

The strangest moment of the Windies last wicket partnership was the Proteas not turning to their strike bowler Kagiso Rabada, who was mostly patrolling the boundary rope, while Coetzee, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj were all given the ball.

This sparked fears that Rabada had picked up an injury and would be unable to bowl in the second innings, but Coetzee allayed fears saying that he would be back.

“KG’s (Rabada) good. We (fast bowlers) all have a bit of stiffness. You get it treated before it becomes something serious and get back on the field. He’s fine,” said Coetzee.