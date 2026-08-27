Proteas return to Namibia with ‘no scars’, says captain Bjorn Fortuin

The T20 tri-series between South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe will be played over the next 10 days in Windhoek.

Nearly a year after being stunned by hosts Namibia, stand-in captain Bjorn Fortuin says South Africa are not clinging to negative memories of that defeat as they return to Windhoek, with the Proteas opening a T20 International tri-series in a clash with the hosts on Friday (2pm start).

In a one-off T20 match in Windhoek in October last year – the first ever encounter between the two nations – the Proteas were handed a historic four-wicket defeat that went down to the last ball.

Fielding a second-string national side on Friday, the SA team were eager to hit back against their neighbours.

“It wasn’t a fun experience,” said Fortuin, who played in that game last year.

“Whether there are scars or underlying issues resulting from that, I don’t think so. The reality was that we got beaten by a better team on the day.”

The Proteas were wary, however, as they looked to get their tri-series campaign off to a winning start.

“Anything can happen and if you take things for granted you’ll definitely feel it, so as a team we’re taking everything in our stride,” said Fortuin, who was standing in for regular Proteas captain Aiden Markram, with Markram being rested along with some other experienced stars.

“We’re here to win and play our best team, and hopefully the results will take care of themselves.”

Opportunity to shine

Having taken a young squad on tour, including two uncapped players – all-rounders Duan Jansen and Eathan Bosch – Fortuin felt this series was an opportunity for individuals to stick up their hands in the early stages of the international season, in an attempt to earn call-ups to the first-choice national side.

“It’s an exciting challenge to be a part of, not just as individuals but as a group as well. A lot of guys have personal ambitions going into a big summer.”

But Namibia were confident of putting up a fight again as they attempted to secure another upset victory over the higher-ranked tourists.

“You can only bridge the gap to the next level by beating teams at the next level, and I think associate teams over the years have done that more frequently,” said Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus.

The T20 International tri-series in Windhoek, which also features Zimbabwe, will conclude with the final to be held next weekend.