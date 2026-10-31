Dealing with expectations: Spin bowler Simon Harmer leads South Africa to victory

Harmer secured his first 10-wicket haul in the five-day format in the third and final Test against Australia at Newlands.

Playing only his 17th test at the age of 37, spin bowler Simon Harmer said he leaned on the experience he had gained during a lengthy domestic career to play a key role for South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday.

Harmer took career-best figures 6/16 in Australia’s second innings of the Test series decider at Newlands, dismantling the touring team’s middle and lower orders as he helped the Proteas to a 176-run victory and a 2-1 series win.

The veteran slow bowler also returned 10/120 in the match, securing a 10-wicket haul for the first time in a five-day game, claiming the Player of the Match award.

“It was just dealing with expectations, putting that to one side and understanding what I had to do,” Harmer said, after both sides had entered Saturday’s final day searching for victory.

“As soon as partnerships started to build, I was playing with my trajectories and nuances I have learned along the way.”

‘It’s been a tough few weeks’

Harmer admitted he had battled through the first two matches of the series against the Baggy Greens, taking two wickets in each of the clashes in Durban and Gqeberha.

He was relieved to make a crucial contribution for the hosts in the final match, as they picked up their first Test series victory over Australia since 2018.

“It’s been a tough few weeks but I will enjoy tonight,” Harmer said.

“The wickets haven’t offered as much turn as expected on days four and five. I ask myself if I have bowled well enough.

“In PE (Gqeberha) I was desperate for wickets, but I try to bowl with control in the first innings and exploit and take wickets in the second.

“It was nice to just bowl freely (in Cape Town) and try to do your thing.”