‘Disgraceful’ Australia face reckoning after South Africa humbling

"The national selection panel should be interrogated first, and at length, yet so should several experienced batsmen who batted brainlessly at the critical moments."

Australia faced mounting calls for change Sunday after their feeble capitulation to South Africa in the third Test, with former great David Warner leading a savage backlash against the “utterly disgraceful” batting.

Needing 288 to win on day five at Newlands in Cape Town, the visitors slumped to 111 all out, not only losing the Test but the series 2-1 after leading 1-0.

Rubbing salt in the wound, it propelled defending world champions South Africa above Australia at the top of the International Cricket Council Test rankings.

Australia went into the series with questions swirling around its ageing team, particularly the bowling “Big Four” of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

It followed a shock nine-wicket Test loss to minnows Bangladesh in Darwin in August.

But it was the limp batting during the Cape Town run chase, characterised by poor shot selection and decision-making, that sparked a wave of withering criticism.

‘I’m upset’

“I’m just upset, it’s terrible, it’s un-Australian. There’s no fight whatsoever, it’s disgraceful,” said former dashing opener Warner in television commentary.

“Chasing 288, you’re winning a Test match, you could win a series, it’s on the line, and this is the way that they’re playing.

“I think it’s deplorable but the batters have let the bowlers down the whole series.”

He was not alone in slamming Saturday’s collapse with Mark Waugh, who was part of the 2002 Australian team who pulled off a record run chase at Newlands, also fuming.

“That was a terrible two hours of batting. That was immature … it was terrible,” he said. “The shot selection, the technique and the execution was not good enough.”

Australia’s batting issues have long pre-dated this tour.

They have struggled to find a stable opening pair since Warner retired in 2024, followed by his long-time partner Usman Khawaja, with Nic Maddinson the latest to flop when given a chance in South Africa.

Yet another failure by number three Marnus Labuschagne could spell the end of his Test career after being handed countless opportunities by selectors despite under-performing.

But there were some green shoots with Matt Renshaw making the most of a recall to slam 190 in the first Test, batting at five, and a gutsy 74 alongside Travis Head as opener in the third Test.

And with Steve Smith sidelined by a neck injury at Cape Town, Josh Inglis came in and crunched a century to remind selectors of his worth.

Australian media said it was time for some serious introspection ahead of a home Test series against New Zealand in December-January.

Succession planning

“Undeniably, these results provide the impetus for further regeneration of the Test team,” The Sydney Morning Herald said.

“There will now be a strong case that the current approach — patching up an ageing team with more senior players — must make way for something more dynamic.”

National broadcaster ABC agreed, saying a rigorous post-mortem was needed with succession planning at the forefront.

“The national selection panel should be interrogated first, and at length, yet so should several experienced batsmen who batted brainlessly at the critical moments,” it said.

“Some tough and maybe unpopular decisions now await Australian cricket — not knee-jerk reactions to public outcry, and not wholesale personnel changes for now.

“But there are matters of strategy and succession planning far more complicated than Marnus’s sad slump into redundancy.”

Skipper Pat Cummins, himself under scrutiny for choosing to bowl after winning the toss in Cape Town, admitted changes were possible.

“I think it’s fair to be asking those questions. So we’ll be asking them internally as well,” he said.

“We are a very good side, but I think we need to get a little bit better if we want to get back to number one and where we think we can be.

“So yeah, maybe that’s a change of style. Maybe it’s a change of personnel in some instances.”