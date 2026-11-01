Bavuma hopes Proteas have silenced critics after beating Australia in ‘iconic’ series

South Africa bounced back from 1-0 down to secure an impressive 2-1 Test series win.

After fighting hard to beat the world’s top-ranked side, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma hopes the SA team have finally silenced their critics.

Last year, South Africa defeated Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s, but many suggested they had gotten lucky after having an easier path to the trophy contest than some other nations.

However, after losing the first game of a three-match Test series against the Baggy Greens in Durban a few weeks ago, they bounced back to win the second clash in Gqeberha before digging deep to earn a 176-run victory in the decider in Cape Town on Saturday, wrapping up a 2-1 series win.

“Before this series I’m not sure we were given the favourites tag,” Bavuma said.

“But I do hope that not only the result, but the way we performed, has given that belief, and in a cheeky way an answer to certain critics saying that what we did in the WTC final was a fluke.”

Memorable victory

Bavuma believed the series would go down as a classic in the annals of international cricket, and he said his team deserved to celebrate a memorable victory.

“I think this will be remembered as one of the iconic Test series, at least in this century. Two quality sides who came up against each other and really forced each other to play their best cricket,” the skipper said.

“We have a couple of weeks until our next series against Bangladesh (starting on 15 November) but I think it will take us a couple of days to kind of get off our high as a team.

“I think it will be important for us to acknowledge what we’ve achieved, celebrate whatever milestones, take whatever learnings that come with it, and really bask in what we’ve achieved.”

Unity leads to success

In their last 18 Tests, since August 2024, the Proteas have won 15 games, losing only two, with one match ending in a draw.

Bavuma felt the key to their success had been the unity within the national squad, who had gelled well together, with individuals across the board standing up when it was required.

“I think the guys have bought into the vision which has been set within the team. We play for each other and we play for the moments to do something special for the team,” he said.

“There’s freshness in terms of guys freeing themselves and expressing themselves… and I can say a lot about the group. The coaching staff are always pouring into the team and I think something really special is brewing among this group.”

Following their latest series triumph, South Africa were lying second (behind New Zealand) in the 2025-2027 World Test Championship standings.