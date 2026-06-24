Ackers: New Bulls players will shine next season

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann backed top players who are joining the team to fill the shoes of departing Springboks.

The Bulls ended their season on a low note, suffering their fourth URC final defeat – and their heaviest yet – but they are optimistic about the growth of player depth and team culture next season.

The Bulls lost 36-7 against Leinster at Croke Park on the weekend. Head coach Johan Ackermann said they didn’t give themselves a chance with all their mistakes, though he stood by his most senior players who made those mistakes.

It was the last game in blue for Springboks Kurt-Lee Arendse and Ruan Nortjé, who are going to Japan, and Wilco Louw, who joins the Stormers next season.

The Bulls also lose star utility back David Kriel, who is going to France.

Bulls signings could take on All Blacks

Replacing them are former Bok flyhalf/fullback Curwin Bosch (from Brive), fullback Luan Giliomee (Sharks, Junior Boks and a top performer for the SA A side against Zimbabwe), wing Dylan Maart (Griquas), fullback Thaakir Abrahams (Munster), former Bulls captain lock/flanker Hanro Liebenberg (Leicester), fullback Hakeem Kunene (Sharks), prop Mawande Ndanda (Sharks), and centre Sango Xamlashe (Pumas).

Ackermann said many of these new players will have an opportunity in their friendly against the All Blacks at Loftus on 15 August, when the Springboks will likely be unavailable.

“Quality players are leaving, but rugby is an opportunity sport. So many times, people left, or a player got injured, then the next player came, grabbed their opportunity and became a superstar,” Ackermann said.

“We’ve got some good young players coming through. Some were signed from smaller unions in South Africa. Then one or two players came back from abroad to strengthen our squad.

“We will all go on a break now, and then those players will join us. Some of them are joining us in July, some only in August, September.”

He said enough experienced players were remaining in the squad to help the new ones settle.

The challenge just lay in that All Blacks game happening in the middle of their off period.

“Now we have to cut our rest a bit shorter, build the players back up to physical contact, and then taper down again after the game. Otherwise, the season will be too long to train continually.

“There is enough young talent to hopefully carry us through that period.”