All Blacks expect more backline play from Boks as Richie McCaw visits

The All Blacks expect the Springboks to make full use of the four changes they made to their backline.

The All Blacks say they are expecting more backline play from the Springboks in their second Test in Wellington than they utilised during their 24–17 defeat in Auckland last weekend.

The teams clash at Sky Stadium at 9.05am on Saturday with the Boks’ Rugby Championship title defence, as well as their Freedon Cup trophy, on the line.

The Boks have just one win from three games. Another loss to the All Blacks would all but end their Rugby Championship hopes, leaving the title for the All Blacks to lose.

Four backline changes

Rassie Erasmus rung the changes, replacing two forwards and four backline players, as well as making positional switches.

Among the backs, there is a new halfback pairing in Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, a new midfield pairing in Damian Willemse and Canan Moodie, a new wing in Ethan Hooker and new fullback in Aphelele Fassi.

Reinach, Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Hooker played from the bench last week while Moodie started at wing, not centre.

Scrumhalf Grant Williams moves to bench. He’s joined by utility back Manie Libbok and centre, or hybrid player,André Esterhuizen. Neither of those two featured last week.

More Bok backline play expected

All Black centre Quinn Tupaea, who burst through defenders to score a try in the second half last week, described the changes as a challenge for the New Zealanders.

“They’ve got a few guys in their backline that play with confidence and like to move the ball around,” he said. “But we’re expecting a lot of the same. They use their kicking game well, with big forwards, and given the backline they’ve named, they might look to play a little more.”

Tupaea said in the first Test, the Springboks increasingly went back to the basics of using their forwards to carry. “So trying to get that space a little wider, away from the ruck, was a bit of a mindset. It was pretty frantic over the last 20 minutes.”

He said the All Blacks have to raise their intensity for the second Test, because they know the Boks will be out for them.

“Every week it’s a massive game for the All Blacks. We’re always expected to perform well, especially at home. So, it’s not hard to get up for these games.”

Richie McCaw visits the All Blacks camp

Last week, legends Graham Henry and Wayne Smith visited the All Black training camp.

This week, it was Richie McCaw – two-time World Cup-winning captain and 10-time Rugby Championship (formerly Tri-Nations) winner.

“It’s pretty crazy seeing him in the environment,” Tupaea said. “I was a fan of him growing up. It’s the first time I met him.

“He gives us confidence, gives us some inspiration and views of when he was playing. It’s awesome to have him in the group.”