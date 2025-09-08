All Blacks: Springboks’ early team announcement ‘works for them’

'He’s got a strong will and he thinks it’s best for the Springbok team to go early,' Scott Robertson said of Rassie Erasmus.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson believes Rassie Erasmus’ decision to announce the Springbok side for Saturday’s game earlier than usual does not work against them.

He knows what the Springboks will bring to their second Test in Wellington – “a bit of innovation” along with their “core DNA” – and says that no matter which players they field, it won’t significantly change how New Zealand prepare.

Erasmus ‘has a strong will’

Most coaches name their teams on the Thursday or Friday before a weekend fixture – usually as late as a competition allows. But for the second time this Rugby Championship Erasmus announced his team on the Monday.

When he did it against the Wallabies last month he said it was to remove speculation and allow his players to train without it at the back of their minds.

The Springboks have switched four backline players and two forwards, as well as made positional changes, after their 24–17 defeat at Eden Park on the weekend.

Robertson admitted in his press conference on Monday he wasn’t even aware Erasmus was going to name the Bok 23 later in the day.

“He’s had a couple of late nights hasn’t he?” Robertson joked. “I probably should have known that, I wasn’t briefed on that. Great, we’ll find out tonight. That’s what you love about him, isn’t it, you just don’t know what’s coming.”

The All Blacks coach said he couldn’t speculate on why Erasmus named his team early again, but said “he’s got a strong will and he thinks it’s best for the Springbok team to go early”.

All Blacks know what to expect from hurting Springboks

Robertson also said knowing the Bok team three days before he announced his own did not give him any real advantage. “Look, they’ve been doing it for a while now… For them it works. He’s got a squad he trusts, and gives guys opportunities.

“I think there will be variations in their game plan. There will be a bit of innovation like they had last week, but their core DNA, we know what it is like. We can expect a little bit of everything, one-off plays and stuff. But I think the fundamentals will be the same.”

He said the Springboks would probably be hurting after their four-game winning streak against the All Blacks ended at Eden Park, where the South Africans were also hoping to break the New Zealanders’ 31-year unbeaten run.

Robertson said the challenge for the All Blacks was to maintain their own intensity after the first game.

The All Blacks have brought flanker Luke Jacobson, wing Caleb Clarke and hooker George Bell into the squad to act as cover for Codie Taylor (failed HIA) and Emoni Narawa (rib injury).