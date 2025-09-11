All Blacks name debutant wing, Taukei’aho in for Codie Taylor

Leroy Carter makes his XVs debut after playing in over 100 games for the All Blacks Sevens.

The All Blacks will cap their ninth debutant of 2025 when former sevens star Leroy Carter takes his place at left wing against the Springboks in their second Test in Wellington on Saturday (kick-off 9.05am).

The Chiefs and Bay of Plenty utility back is no stranger to international rugby, having played over 100 games for the All Blacks Sevens including at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2024 Olympics.

All Blacks shuffle

Will Jordan will start on the right wing, which he occupied for much of last week’s Eden Park Test after Emoni Narawa left the field injured. Damian McKenzie slots into fullback to complete the back three. This creates space on the bench for Ruben Love, who will look to add to his two All Blacks caps.

Scrumhalf Noah Hotham has returned from injury to make the starting fifteen, with Finlay Christie providing cover.

With Codie Taylor on concussion stand-down, Samisoni Taukei’aho will start at hooker and Brodie McAlister comes on to the bench.

The only other change to the team is a swop between props Tyrel Lomax and Fletcher Newell. Lomax starts this week.

‘Another passionate battle’ in front of sold-out crowd

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said the team has prepared well for what will be a huge encounter against their much-respected rivals.

“It is an awesome opportunity to face South Africa in front of a sell-out home crowd for a second week in a row. Every test match has its own story line and this one will be another passionate battle,” he said.

“We are excited to inject Leroy into the backline this week and watch what he creates with his speed and skillset. He has trained hard and put himself into the position where he is ready to perform on Saturday night. It is a special occasion for him and his family.”

All Blacks XV: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett (vice-captain), Leroy Carter, Beauden Barrett, Noah Hotham, Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea (vice-captain), Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa’i, Scott Barrett (captain), Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot. Bench: Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Fabian Holland, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Finlay Christie, Quinn Tupaea, Ruben Love.

Unavailable for selection: Emoni Narawa (rib fracture), Codie Taylor (concussion), Patrick Tuipulotu (minor facial fracture), Cortez Ratima (rib fracture), Timoci Tavatavanawai (fractured radius), Cam Roigard (foot stress fracture).