Four young Boks who need to take their opportunity against All Blacks

Four young Springboks will want to put up their hands after Rassie Erasmus asked for energy in the second Test against the All Blacks.

Coach Rassie Erasmus is looking for more energy from his Springbok side to face the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday after their error-strewn 24–17 defeat in Auckland last week.

“The energy that the guys produced when they came on maybe changed my mind and made me think that it would be worth bringing in some (young) energetic guys who have never played here before,” the coach said ahead of the fourth-round Rugby Championship clash.

Needing a win to keep their title defence alive, four young Springboks will be eager to impress at Sky Stadium.

Ethan Hooker

The youngest and least-experienced player in the squad, Hooker, 22, joined the Springboks for the first time this year on the back of an excellent United Rugby Championship for the Sharks.

There, he started all 18 matches to help the Durban side reach the semi-finals. In the star-studded team that featured Springbok backline stalwarts Makazole Mapimpi, André Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am, Hooker scored the most tries (eight).

He made his Test debut against Italy in Gqeberha and came off the bench again at Eden Park. But he had few opportunities on either occasion.

Hooker earns his first start, at left wing.

Springbok backline players Ethan Hooker and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu have their own reasons for wanting to impress. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

With Handré Pollard not quite at his usual standard at Eden Park, slotting just one of two kicks and proving less effective in attack, Feinberg-Mngomezulu starts at flyhalf with an opportunity to stand up as the most in-form option.

Springbok utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

While Erasmus has previously said he doesn’t have a first-choice number 10 – Pollard, Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Manie Libbok each having different strengths – Feinberg-Mngomezulu has on occasion shown the goal-kicking reliability that Pollard is known for, as well as the creative play-making of Libbok.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 24, is another youngster who did wonders for his union (Bulls) in the URC and needs to carry that form onto the international stage.

He had three Tests to find his feet last season and is starting to come into his own after his three Tests and Barbarians friendly this year.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

Wessels played all his games from the bench this year, filling in at loosehead prop and hooker as needed. He especially shone with just 12 minutes to play at Eden Park, performing far better in the lineout than Malcolm Marx, who had missed his targets and made a “bok” throw.

With specialist hooker Marnus van der Merwe on the bench, Wessels will likely substitute Ox Nche at loosehead.

Canan Moodie

With 17 caps already, 22-year-old Canan Moodie needs no introduction. He is starting to find form again in a Springbok jersey.

Moving from left wing to outside centre, Moodie will be back in his favourite position, closer to the action. But with no wing on the bench, he may play on the side by the end of the match.

The young Springbok called the position juggling act “tricky“, saying he needs to mentally prepare for it.

He will want to grow his versatility and produce more consistent performances going forward.