Retired Bok lock Andries Bekker joins Bulls as forwards coach

Compiled by Wesley Botton

Former Springbok lock Andries Bekker has joined the Blue Bulls as an assistant coach, the union revealed on Thursday.

Bekker, who retired as a player in 2018, signed a three-year deal and it was confirmed he would form part of the Bulls staff until June 2026.

The 39-year-old was set to link up with the Bulls squad on Monday for the start of pre-season training, and he would primarily look after the forwards and the breakdown department.

ALSO READ: Bulls say goodbye to forwards coach Russell Winter

“We are excited to have Andries join our coaching team – an experienced ex-player with some great rugby IP, especially in the lineouts, which we will look to tap into,” said Blue Bulls chief executive Edgar Rathbone.

“He understands South African rugby and also brings acute attention to detail from his time working in Japan (as Kolbe Steelers assistant coach) under Wayne Smith.”

Bekker played 142 matches for the Stormers and Western Province between 2004 and 2013, before moving to Japan to play for the Steelers, where he later joined the coaching staff. He also played 29 Tests for the Boks between 2008 and 2012.

‘Coaching reinforcements’

“We are making some changes to our coaching department, looking to bring reinforcements ahead of the new season,” Rathbone said.

“Our desire is to continuously surround our players with top quality coaches and mentors who can challenge them to be at their best.

“I am confident that Andries is going to find our environment a great fit for him and equally, our players will enjoy being under his guidance at the front.”