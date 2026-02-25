OPINION: Rassie, please give Jurenzo Julius a Test run this year

The former Junior Springbok Player of the Year is one of the most exciting talents in the country. It's time, Rassie.

One of the biggest attacking threats in an already star-studded and Springbok-brimming Sharks side, Jurenzo Julius deserves a crack at senior international level.

We have already seen how good players become great once they get a sniff of Test rugby.

Julius’ backline teammate Ethan Hooker can attest after his stellar debut season last year saw him nominated for World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

“Seeing what is out there in the world and what you can become as a rugby player, it’s almost like there is no roof,” Hooker said after his nomination.

Julius deserves a shot

One feels Julius’ inclusion in the Springbok alignment camp early last year left an impact on the 2024 Junior Springbok Player of the Year.

After scoring five tries for the Sharks last season, “The Boogie Man” has grown from strength to strength, developing his defensive skills as former coach John Plumtree asked of him, while doubling down on his attacking threat at both outside and inside centre under JP Pietersen.

Playing at 12, where he is less familiar, Julius shone in a losing cause at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Where he once relied on pace to dodge defenders at outside centre, he now powered through them, occasionally showing deft hand-offs to break free.

Two brilliant runs in the second half lifted the Sharks’ spirits in a game they were chasing almost from the outset.

He crossed for a try and had another disallowed due to an earlier infringement by a teammate, leaving him a clear frontrunner for player of the match despite being on the losing side.

If age were a deterrent to selection, one would only have to look to Zachary Porthen, who last year became South Africa’s youngest prop to debut at 21.

Julius has, at the same age, demonstrated the work ethic that can turn talent into greatness. Already last March, when he won his SA U20 award, Julius was asked about his Springbok aspirations.

“I had small-term goals in terms of making Junior Springboks, getting my first senior cap, and now I want to become a Springbok because ja, it is in reach,” he said at the time.

I truly hope Rassie Erasmus will give the youngster a chance this year.

Note: Julius was not included in Erasmus’ first group of players for an alignment camp scheduled for Cape Town from 3-6 March.