Boks’ ‘V8’ that helped power Boan Venter and other debutants against Georgia

The loosehead prop said it was 'a no-brainer' to accept a call-up to the Springboks after also being in the mix to play for Scotland.

Springbok debutant Boan Venter said his impressive first appearance in the green and gold was thanks to the power and experience of the other forwards in the pack. Venter made his debut on Saturday in the Boks’ 55-10 win over Georgia in Mbombela.

It was a completely uncapped front row that started the match, with Venter playing alongside hooker Marnus van der Merwe and tighthead prop Neethling Fouche.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus explained during the build up to the match that they had named a number of experienced players in the pack and on the bench, to balance out their decision to start three uncapped players, and Venter said that made things easier.

“Since the team was announced we definitely felt that support from the whole group. We jokingly call the back five the V8, because you can feel that power coming through,” explained Venter after the match.

“We try to build each other up and be supportive, so it definitely played a massive role in giving us confidence leading into the game.”

‘Buzzing to make debut’

It was a fantastic debut for Venter and Van der Merwe, as they both scored tries, with the prop crashing over from close range, while the hooker dotted down from two powerful mauls.

Venter also said that deciding to play for the Boks was an easy decision, as he also had heavy interest from Scotland, who he would have qualified for next year, having played for franchise side, Edinburgh, over the last four years. Scottish coach Gregor Townsend hailed him as one of the best players in the URC.

“On the performance side I was buzzing to make my debut, and getting a try in there as well (was special). We will obviously reflect on the performance with the review. There is always stuff you can improve on … but just really happy to have gotten on the pitch,” said Venter.

“I think from being a young boy playing rugby, I think it is every South African’s dream to play for the Springboks. So when I got that call it was pretty much a no brainer for me.”

Playing rugby in Scotland

Being picked for the national side for the first time while playing franchise rugby in Scotland made things interesting for Venter, as he had only attended a virtual alignment session, before arriving in the country and going straight into the Bok system.

But he was able to fit in well due to a welcoming atmosphere, and admitted that international rugby is certainly a step up from the franchise game.

“It was quite tricky. It was something that we had to navigate. But at the end of the day what counts is that we are here. It was great to just slot into this group, everyone was just so welcoming and helped us hit the floor running. I am just so grateful to be here,” explained Venter.

“I think it’s definitely a level up from club rugby. It isn’t so different in terms of the processes and stuff like that, but it is a level up. I wouldn’t say it surprised me, but it was just so nice to see how big rugby is in South Africa.

“It is quite inspirational to see a whole nation get behind a team, and I think they know how much that support means to the team.”