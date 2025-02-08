Jake ‘very comfortable’ Willie will handle No 10 jersey with aplomb

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White has backed Willie le Roux to impress at flyhalf in their URC derby against the Stormers

Bulls utility back Willie le Roux has been backed at flyhalf for their important URC clash against the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Bulls have confirmed the worst kept secret and backed veteran Springbok fullback Willie le Roux at flyhalf against a depleted Stormers team in their North-South United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 2pm).

Since his impressive cameo off the bench that led the Bulls to an emphatic URC win over the Lions at Ellis Park a few weekends ago, it has been speculated that Le Roux would step into the flyhalf berth, especially with Johan Goosen ruled out for the next few months.

Boeta Chamberlain, who started at flyhalf against the Lions, has moved to the bench, while Jaco van der Walt was another option at pivot for the Bulls, but Director of Rugby Jake White is fully behind his decision to back Le Roux at flyhalf.

“I suppose I could have gone with those other two flyhalves. But he’s got 98 Tests (for the Boks) and let’s not forget he was a flyhalf. I know he’s played lots of Tests at fullback but I remember him playing for Boland at flyhalf,” explained White.

“So he’s very adept at going to 10 anyway and in fact most of his good games at 15 are when he pushes the 10 out the way and plays 10 for most of the fixture anyway.

“I am very comfortable that he will understand what we want to do. He’s got a very good feeling of the way we want to play, and I can always bring on Boeta at 10 and move him back to fullback at the back end of the game if I feel that is necessary.”

Stormers injuries

The Stormers head into the game with a raft of injuries, extending their already long medical list, and they will hope that the players coming in will be able to turn it on in a huge game.

Ruhan Nel (shoulder), Manie Libbok (knee), JD Schickerling (knee), Neethling Fouche (concussion) and Ali Vermaak (leg) all started in their previous URC loss against Leinster, and have been ruled out, but captain Salmaan Moerat is confident the players stepping in will be up to the task.

“I think we have been really unfortunate with all the injuries, especially with the timing around it. I think we have about eight or nine players out at the moment and those are really key players for us,” said Moerat.

“But in saying that the coaches have done really well in nurturing the depth (of talent) within the squad, so we still back ourselves to do the job.”

With the game set to be a sold out affair, with just a few hundred tickets still available on Friday afternoon, Moerat claimed that it was one of the biggest franchise rugby games in the world.

“I think the North-South derby is arguably one of the biggest derbies in the world I’d say and the ticket sales clearly show that. The public is very excited for the game and I think where both teams are in their (respective) campaigns it’s really going to be an exciting game,” said Moerat.

“The Bulls are up for it, we are up for it, and for us as professionals this is why we really play the game. A game such as this in front of your people is special.”