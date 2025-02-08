Injury hit Stormers confident back-up men will do the job against Bulls

A depleted Stormers believe they can still play their way in their URC derby against the Bulls and will be targeting a fast start in the match.

Stormers star lock Salmaan Moerat has returned to the starting lineup and taken over the captaincy for their huge North-South URC derby against the Bulls at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Despite another slew of injuries depleting them ahead of a big game, the Stormers are confident of being able to play the way they want to play and get what would be a big win against the high flying Bulls in their North-South United Rugby Championship derby at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Bulls have been in top form in the URC to date and currently sit third on the log, while the Stormers have struggled and are down in 12th place, so desperately need a win to start climbing the table.

They already had an extensive injury list, and added a further five names to it after their game against Leinster in Dublin a few weekends ago, as starters Neethling Fouche (concussion), Ruhan Nel (shoulder), Alistair Vermaak (leg), Manie Libbok and JD Schickerling (both knee), ruled out of this game.

Non-regulars

That has seen guys who aren’t first choice regulars having to come in like Jurie Mathee at flyhalf, Wandisile Simelane at outside centre, and Sti Sithole at loosehead prop.

However, the Stormers were also able to call on stars, tighthead prop Frans Malherbe and lock Salmaan Moerat, who played off the bench against Leinster, into the starting lineup, while inside centre Dan du Plessis returns from a long term injury.

Despite them being no where near full strength, assistant coach Dawie Snyman believes the team can still dictate play the way they want to, and that they will just have to lean into the strengths of certain players.

“Anyone that’s in the Stormers squad is good enough to play for the Stormers. We train the same way and have the same mindset. But each guy will bring something different to the game,” explained Snyman.

“We will focus on a guy like Jurie’s strengths, and with a guy like Sazi (Sandi, on the bench) or Wandi (Simelane) coming in, we will let them play their game and what’s comfortable for them. But I am confident that we will be able to play the way we want to play.”

Against Leinster the Stormers struggled after going with a six-two bench split without a recognised flyhalf cover, and Libbok limped off in the first half, but have this time gone with a more conventional five-three split.

“It was also because Dan du Plessis is coming back from a long injury and we don’t expect him to go 80 minutes. So we have to managed his injury coming back. So we already know we’ve got one (backline) player that can’t go the full 80,” said Snyman.

Fast start

Moerat, who has been reinstated as captain on his return to the starting lineup, said that the Stormers will be targeting a fast start to the match, as they don’t want to face a similar situation to their last game against the Bulls.

In that match at Loftus in March last year, the Bulls broke a seven game losing streak against the Stormers emphatically, picking up a thumping 40-22 win, which was largely down to their impressive start that had the Cape visitors chasing the game throughout.

“A game of rugby can go either way, sometimes you get a good start and other times you don’t. It’s all about how you respond to that,” said Moerat.

“Every team goes out to get a fast, excellent start. We want to go out there and land the first blow, likewise the Bulls. But it’s a massive opportunity, and not so much pressure, for this group of players.

“We’re in front of our home crowd playing against a quality Bulls team, looking to see what they’re made of, so I’m really excited.”