‘Get these guys into space’: Bulls amped to see new back three combo

Luan Giliomee, Sebastian de Klerk and Cheswill Jooste will bring flair and pace to the Bulls line-up on Saturday.

Johan Ackermann is licking his lips in anticipation of a sumptuous showing by his new back three combination when the Bulls take on Stade Français in the Champions Cup on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

The head coach rang the changes to his starting XV for the pool 4 clash at Loftus, with most of the players who were on the bench during their 57-15 win over the Lions in the URC last weekend coming into the starting line-up.

Still, six Springboks in the starting XV and four on the bench ensure there is plenty of experience.

New signing Luan Giliomee will make his debut at fullback after lighting up the field for the Junior Springboks, Blitzboks, SA A and Sharks, all since February.

He joined the Bulls mid-season after two incredible games for the Sharks, with two tries to boot. Giliomee said he was privileged to play with “legends” such as Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard and fullback Willie le Roux.

‘He can jump higher’

On his right is Sebastian de Klerk, a wing whom Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said would have received opportunities with the national side last season had it not been for a persistent injury.

On the left is another equally quick and explosive wing in 20-year-old Cheswill Jooste, nominated for the URC try of the year last season after a brilliant solo effort against Munster.

He scored six tries in just nine appearances for the Bulls in 2025/26.

“Cheswill has been quite patient sitting on the bench, missing out,” Ackermann said.

“Obviously Canan Moodie [rested] is an exceptional talent and the aerial game is one of his strengths. But Cheswill has shown he can, and we know Sebastian is good in the air.

“The thing about Cheswill is one forgets he is still 20. He must just back himself – he tends to sometimes not back himself.

“But he is one of the most explosive guys the S&C said they have worked with. He can jump higher than any other guy. He must just jump higher and then he’ll be fine.”

Bulls back three to tire opponents out

Ackermann said Giliomee will start ahead of Le Roux so the latter can cover flyhalf as well. Giliomee would be entrusted to do that as well once he has settled at the Bulls.

Stravino Jacobs covers centre as well as wing from the bench, though Ackermann admitted they were still developing Jacobs’ skill set.

“This is a combination we would like to test and see what they can bring. If it’s a nice warm day out there and we can tire them out and hopefully get these guys into a bit of space, that is what we are hoping for.”