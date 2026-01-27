Bulls reject ‘grudge’ mindset ahead of Lions clash

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said they would not be thinking about 'getting one back' against the Lions in their return match after losing at Loftus.

The Bulls are gunning for a win against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday, but insist any ‘grudge’ or ‘revenge’ element doesn’t factor into the equation.

The Gauteng teams meet two months after the Joburg side secured a significant 43–33 victory over the Bulls in Pretoria. It was just their second win from nine United Rugby Championship matches against the Bulls, and their first since March 2023.

Both sides were rusty after a month-long break, but the Lions corrected their errors and extended their 22-19 lead at the break to ultimately win six tries to five.

Different match-up this time

Now, the Bulls are in form, having improved in attack and defence since the November match. They come from their first-ever win in Edinburgh, which followed an away victory over Pau in France.

It is only their second set of back-to-back wins this season, after doing so in the opening two weeks of the URC three months ago.

The Lions, after wins against the Sharks and Lyon, couldn’t find the final breakthrough against Perpignan in France or the Ospreys in Wales. They drew these matches 20-all and 24-all, and will hope home comforts will bring victory.

The Lions are seventh on the log and are four points behind Ulster ahead of them. However, they are also four points behind the Bulls in ninth, and could be leapfrogged by the Pretoria union should they lose.

“It’s dangerous having a mindset of scores to settle,” Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said.

Bulls recall growing in adversity ahead of Lions clash

He said no one gave the Bulls much hope of a win against Pau, being on a seven-match losing streak. But the side used their lack of support to get closer as a team and work on their gameplay. Out of isolation, the Bulls “learned more about the style and brand we want to play, to make sure we embrace the challenge”.

“It’s the same thing for next week. The Lions were very good at Loftus and it’s a massive challenge for us to now go to Ellis Park and see if we can get a result.

“But ultimately, it’s not about what happened in the past and getting one back or whatever.”

He said whatever happens against the Lions, what happens after their ensuing month-long break is crucial. That is when the back-end of the season starts and the Bulls will need to show they have improved.