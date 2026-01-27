Could Sharks introduce a ‘hybrid player’ for Stormers return clash?

Sharks interim coach JP Pietersen half-joked, half-suggested, he might use André Esterhuizen, Corné Rahl, or Ethan Hooker, as loose forwards against the Stormers.

Sharks interim coach JP Pietersen half-joked, half-suggested, that he may have to use a player out of position come their return fixture against the Stormers in Durban, after four of his loose forwards were injured in two weeks.

Siya Kolisi (hamstring), Emmanuel Tshituka (ankle) and Phepsi Buthelezi (toe) were all injured during the Sharks’ significant 30-19 win over the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on the weekend.

It followed Matt Romao’s shoulder injury after the 20-year-old’s man-of-the-match performance in the Sharks’ victory over Clermont the week before.

The Sharks may also have to do without the services of Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi after he, too, hurt his calf in the Cape Town warm-up.

Sharks may be innovative

“[Mbonambi] is in contention, but we’ll make a call later in the week,” Pietersen said.

“I don’t know how serious Phepsi’s toe is or how serious Manu’s ankle is. Matt Romao is also out… so we have lost four loosies in two weeks.

“We’ll look at the stocks. We’ve got Tino [Mavesere] that’s back, Corne Rahl that’s there, and we’ve got André Esterhuizen and maybe Ethan Hooker,” Pietersen said, alluding to Rahl, who has only ever played lock, Esterhuizen, usually a centre, and Hooker, a centre/wing, moving to loose forward.

Esterhuizen has played flanker before for the Springboks, slotting at six or seven on the attack and in scrums and mauls, and dropping to centre in defence. National coach Rassie Erasmus called him a “hybrid player”.

Rahl and Hooker are both strong in attack and defence and have the builds that could bear them at loose forward.

Otherwise, Vincent Tshituka and Nick Hatton should be available.

Sharks expect Stormers to hit back at Kings Park

Pietersen said the Stormers would come back harder in their return match at Kings Park.

“I think Dobbo [coach John Dobson] will feel frustrated that they created opportunities to score in the 22. And we did on the other side and we… came away with points,” Pietersen said.

“It’s the margin of the game – you create pressure and then you have to convert pressure into points. I think that was the difference between the teams.

“They have something to work on, and they will definitely come back harder next week.”

Pietersen praised fullback Aphelele Fassi on his man-of-the-match performance.

“It was his birthday, that’s probably why he played so well,” Pietersen joked. “But he just attacks from 15. He gives a different X-factor.”

The coach said Fassi was brilliant with the boot, nailing two 50-22s.

“His technical ability was amazing. Good on the high ball, knows when to transfer. He did one transfer when he didn’t see [Leolin] Zas, luckily André saved him. But he is good, he’s got that X-factor that any team wants.”