Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Paarl Gim host Grey, Waterkloof welcome Menlopark

A number of exciting clashes are in store this weekend.

One of the big interschools clashes each schoolboy rugby season is the match between Paarl Gimnasium and Grey College and this year’s fixture takes place at 2pm at the grounds of the Paarl school this Saturday.

There has never been too much separating these teams and both will be eager to win this one, having stumbled in recent times.

Both Paarl Gim and Grey have lost to Stellenberg this season. Who will come out on top in this one?

It’s another full round of matches this weekend.

In the Cape, SACS take on Bishops, which is always a big one, while Stellenberg, who’ve become the top rugby-playing school in the country, should prove too strong for Melkbosstrand.

In the Eastern Cape, it’s the big interschools clash between Queen’s and Dale while Grey High host Paul Roos.

Up north there are also a number of mouth-watering clashes, with the Middleburg derby taking place between HTS and Hoërskool, Waterkloof host Menlopark and Garsfontein entertain Affies. Jeppe welcome Westville from Durban and KES face Noordheuwel.

Selected fixtures

Noordvaal

HTS Middelburg v Middelburg, Zwartkop v Westvalia, Nelspruit v Oos-Moot, EG Jansen v Ben Vorster, Waterkloof v Menlopark, Jeppe v Westville, Garsfontein v Affies, KES v Noordheuwel, Parktown v Springs, Midstream v Northcliff

Eastern Cape

Queen’s v Dale, Selborne v Graeme, Marlow v Hudson Park, Pearson v Outeniqua, Brandwag v Muir, Framesby v Nico Malan, Grey High v Paul Roos

KZN

Maritzburg v Pretoria Boys High, Northwood v Durban

Western Cape

Paarl Gim v Grey College, SACS v Bishops, Boland Landbou v Rondebosch, Paarl Boys High v Wynberg, Durbanville v Oakdale, Stellenberg v Melkbosstrand

Central SA

Fichardtpark v Sentraal, Voortrekker v Welkom Gim, Witteberg v Hentie Cilliers, Landboudal v Jim Fouche