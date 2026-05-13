Stedman Gans: Business owner, student and soon-to-be Bulls centurion

The coffee roastery owner and psychology student described reaching his milestone for the Bulls as a huge privilege and blessing.

Bulls utility back Stedman Gans is more than a jack-of-all-trades on the field. He is one off it too, keeping his skillset diverse well ahead of his retirement.

But on Saturday, he should be able to add something most impressive to his resume: 100 appearances for the Bulls.

The 2020 Sevens Player of the Year has built a quiet but reliable reputation since returning to XVs rugby in 2021, impressing at outside centre when selected and fit.

Lately, with departing David Kriel and recently-retired Jan Serfontein both battling injuries, Gans has come to the fore at the Pretoria union.

He has been dependable in attack and defence at 13 while covering wing, and even played inside centre against Cardiff in March.

Gans: ‘Blessed is the word for me’

Facing his milestone in the Bulls’ final league phase game of the season, against Benetton at Loftus, Gans spoke of how he had dealt with the frustration of being overlooked at times, and the pressure to perform when given an opportunity.

He also plans to expand his coffee roasting business and is reading Diary of a CEO by Stephen Bartlett to learn more about business growth.

But most of all, the 29-year-old said he was grateful for his time at the Bulls, and wanted to use his positivity and what he has learned studying industrial psychology either in coaching or in an advisory role after rugby.

“I just feel blessed to have been able to play for 10 years and possibly play my 100th game for this club,” he said.

“I grew up in Vredenburg, and I had a lot of friends who were also massively talented. The way I ended up in Pretoria was because my dad got a job this side, and that’s why we moved.”

Gans played rugby at Hoërskool Waterkloof and then at Tuks before his breakthrough at the Bulls.

“I speak to the guys back home… I know if it were any one of them, they would have made the best of their opportunity as well. Blessed is the word for me.”

Bulls benefit from a positive mindset

Gans said it didn’t matter if he started or played from the bench, as reaching the milestone this weekend would be a privilege either way.

He had learned through his studies and Johan Ackermann’s drive on culture that gratitude and a team-first mentality were crucial to success and well-being.

“That’s definitely something I will try and give back and coach and preach when I finish one day, hopefully not anytime soon.”