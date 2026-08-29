Kolisi hails Bok accuracy as All Blacks vow the war isn’t over

Siya Kolisi praised his team for taking their opportunities this time, while Ardie Savea highlighted that there are still two Tests to play.

The Springboks celebrated a 33-26 win over the All Blacks to level the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series in Cape Town on Saturday, but said the third Test in Soweto next week will be “massive”.

The Springboks elevated their defence, breakdown contest and lineout performances after their 33-16 defeat at Ellis Park last week.

They also won while scoring fewer tries than their opponents (three tries to four) because they took more opportunities to kick penalties – something that cost them last week.

The All Blacks fought from 30-14 down with two tries in the final quarter, and with just seven points separating the sides when Lood de Jager was shown a yellow card, were still very much in the game at the end.

However, Springbok replacement Cameron Hanekom effected a turnover that sealed the win.

‘Next week is going to be big’

“That’s Test match rugby, you need to take every point that is given to you. Last week we didn’t capitalise on that,” said Kolbe in a TV interview upon receiving his man of the match award for slotting all seven of his kicks, and proving solid in attack and defence.

“To turn it around tonight, credit to the boys for sticking to the plan and taking the points on offer.”

The winger said the two remaining games in the series would be “massive”.

“It’s never easy against the All Blacks. That’s why they call it the greatest rivalry, for occasions like this. Two more to go, we’ll continue to keep our feet on the ground, continue to learn and come back better next week.”

Bok captain Siya Kolisi said the All Blacks played well, as they had at Ellis Park. But the coaching staff came up with plans to remedy the areas they needed to, while having faith in much the same team that lost in Johannesburg.

“We didn’t take our opportunities last week, but this week we did… Next week is going to be big too.

“Some of us will be playing for the first time in Soweto. So it will be really special.”

All Blacks vow to fight

All Blacks captain Ardie Savea said they were chasing the game from the start, allowing the Springboks to get a second-minute try through Jesse Kriel.

“But I’m very proud of the boys. We stuck in there, we fought, but we came up short,” Savea said.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow, but we just need to regroup and go again on Saturday.”

He said inaccuracy and ill-discipline hurt the New Zealanders while the Springboks had “punished us” at the breakdown.

“So we need to sort that out… “We lost the battle tonight but we haven’t lost the war. We’ll get back on the horse on Monday and go again.”

Pieter-Steph du Toit poses with Siya Kolisi after the Springboks beat the All Blacks 33-26 in Cape Town, where Du Toit played his 100th Test for the Boks. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Kolisi, Savea praise milestone Springboks

Savea also praised Springbok flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and Prop Ox Nché, who earned their 100th and 50th caps for South Africa, respectively.

“It’s always a privilege going against them,” Savea said.

Kolisi added, “I’m so happy for Ox. I remember watching his highlights when he was running 50m.

“You see so many people’s potential, and they never get to their best. He’s fought over and over, and he’s become one of the best players in the world.

“And Pieter-Steph came back from two ACLs. I remember visiting him in hospital with his leg cut open. Look where he is today,” the Bok captain said of the double World Rugby Player of the Year.

“He is a player we love to have in the team. He leaves everything on the field. I’m so happy to do that [win] for him.

Kolisi added he was “really proud” of Deon Fourie, who they call “grandpa” in the changeroom, after the 39-year-old became the oldest Springbok.

“We are really happy for him as a group. It shows that age is just a number. He’s got the hunger and fight in him, and the guys believe in him.”