Krappie: URC has taught Boks not to underestimate Wales stars

Springbok scrumhalf Morné van den Berg said the United Rugby Championship has taught South African players not to underestimate Welsh sides, least of all the national team.

The Lions star nicknamed “Krappie” has played five matches for the Boks this year, and may get another opportunity against Wales as the Springboks have to ring the changes in their 15th and final match of the year with several players returning to their European and Japanese clubs.

The nations clash in Cardiff with the Springboks having won the last four meetings between the sides, including their end-of-year tour match at the same stadium last year (score 45-12).

Wales last beat the Springboks in Cardiff back in 2018.

‘Such tough men’

Though they are going through a rough patch, Van den Berg pitted the national team to “get back on that horse and start competing again for big trophies” in just a matter of time.

He said Wales will be competitive despite also not having 13 players available.

“Whatever team they put up, those boys will be ready,” the Springbok scrumhalf said.

“They are such tough men, competitive, not afraid of anything … willing to fight, to chase lost causes.

“Our experience in the URC has been [seeing] guys willing to fight for each other. They will get together and put up a massive fight.”

He said Wales are in a transition phase, but flyhalf Dan Edwards, scrumhalf Kieran Hardy, and utility back Blair Murray have been exceptional this season.

“We know what to expect from those individuals. We are not taking the Test lightly, we are prepping as hard as we can. We will give it a full effort.”

Krappie’s ‘massive privilege’ playing with Boks in Dream Team

World Rugby Player of the Year Malcolm Marx was joined by nominees Ox Nché and Pieter-Steph du Toit, and fellow Springboks Cheslin Kolbe, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Thomas du Toit in World Rugby’s Dream Team for 2025.

Van den Berg described these six players as all “amazing”, describing the privilege he felt watching them train every day.

“It has been a massive privilege to get to know them off the field, get to know the amazing people that they are. That is what truly stands out for me, is how good people they are.

“They really deserve everything that comes their way.”

He said he was also excited to see how the players who had just missed out on selection respond in the coming years.