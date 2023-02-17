Lions turn to best players in the hunt for URC playoffs

Ross Roche

The Lions will be playing their best available players over their end of season run-in as they chase their main goal of a top-eight finish in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

They face a crucial match against the Sharks at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon and will be desperate to break a couple of losing streaks to get themselves back in the running for the playoffs.

Sitting at 13th on the log, another loss could spell the end of their top-eight aspirations, and coach Ivan van Rooyen is keenly aware of the difficult position in which his team find themselves.

“We have our backs to the wall. We believe that we will have to win at least four games with bonus points, or five out of six games (without bonus points) to give ourselves a chance of a top-eight finish,” said Van Rooyen.

“For us, it will be about which players are available and what combinations are the best to achieve results on the weekends.

“There won’t be rotation to advance experience or experimentation. Our selection will be based on who we feel will do the best for us.”

Injured players

The Lions will be without a host of senior players who are injured, including star flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, captain Reinhard Nothnagel and up-and-coming youngsters Henco van Wyk and Francke Horne.

The Sharks will themselves be depleted for the game with their main Springbok stars missing out, but with their fringe Boks available they have named a strong team for the match.

Van Rooyen believes that the lack of star power does put the Lions on the back foot, but that they will still be prepared for what they will face on the day.

“You don’t have to elaborate more than the fact that the local teams you play against five to 12 Springboks, and we don’t have current Springboks yet,” said Van Rooyen.

“I do think that makes a bit of a difference. But the Irish teams and South Africans are the most complete teams, and they can damage you on attack and defence. So we have to be ready.