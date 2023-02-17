Stormers continue quest to be ‘complete team’ in URC clash against Bulls

Ross Roche

Despite coming off a thumping win against the Sharks in Durban, the high standards of the Stormers means they are still looking to improve as they take on the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday afternoon.

The Stormers produced a fantastic performance against the Sharks to thrash them 46-19 away from home, and they will be hoping for more of the same against the Bulls, although on the Highveld they are set for a different challenge.

“Even if it’s a slight improvement from what they did against the Sharks, that’s what we want to see. You don’t want to go backward in life,” said Stormers assistant coach Norman Laker.

“There are small things against the Sharks, and in our whole game, that we can be better in. We strive to be the complete team, but we are still far from that.

“We just want every guy to execute the plan and to improve on the previous Saturday against the Sharks. This is a north-south derby. There’s a long history of this game. Every guy needs to fulfil his role.”

Defence tested

The Stormers defence will be tested against a Bulls team who will be eager to bounce back from a defeat against the Scarlets, and their backs will need to front as they have been doing throughout the season so far.

The Bulls will also be buoyed by the return of coach Jake White who is back after a medical emergency kept him out for the past few weeks.

“The defence of our backs has also been good throughout the season, but we’ve had some bad patches. We worked on that. If the backs do what is asked of them and stay in the system, I am sure the guys will be able to do well,” said Laker.

“Jake White and his coaching team are doing great work at the Bulls. He was not with the team for three weeks and he’s back, so I’m sure there is more motivation in the team after his return.”