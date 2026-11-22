The Springboks somehow have to lift themselves from two poor defeats and produce a much improved effort in the Nations Championship final.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi cut a frustrated figure after his team fell to a poor 20-17 loss against Ireland in their Nations Championship match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday night.

It was the Boks’ second straight loss, after they went down 21-19 to France in Paris last weekend, and the first time they have suffered back-to-back losses since 2022, when they fell to the same two opponents on consecutive weekends, in France and Ireland.

Despite the two disappointing defeats, the Boks surprisingly qualified for the “final” of the Nations Championship at Twickenham in London next weekend, thanks to the losing bonus point picked up against Ireland, putting them level with the All Blacks, who were thrashed 37-12 by England, but ahead of them on the south section log on points difference.

Last weekend the Boks could feel slightly aggrieved after key decisions went against them against France, but this time round they couldn’t complain much, bar some iffy scrum tactics from Ireland, as in the end the South Africans just weren’t good enough.

It was amazing that despite producing such a poor performance, that the Boks still stayed right in the hunt throughout the match and only went down by three points, and captain Kolisi admitted that they were beaten by the better team on the night.

That was tough

“That was tough. A lot of the things that we are usually good at (we didn’t do well). Like exiting out of our own half, they put us under a lot of pressure (there), and even the scrum today, we normally get dominance and we didn’t,” explained Kolisi.

“The number of opportunities that they created, and the way they kept us in our own half (was impressive). It’s hard to score from our own half, and they kept us (camped there). They were also really good in the set piece battle.

“So well done to them. They played really well. They played out of their skins today, they put us under pressure and they took their opportunities. So there is a lot we have to do as a group to get better than we did today.”

The Boks now have to find a way to bounce back from these two losses and put in an improved performance in the Nations Championship “final” against France, who finished top of the north section log.

“It’s tough … and we definitely have to fix it. We have another opportunity next week and hopefully we will be able to fix it. But we will definitely take lessons from this match and last week (loss against France), and focus on rugby and what we need to do on the field,” said Kolisi.

“We have to get out of our half, be better at the set piece, and discipline is also important, I think that let us down today.”