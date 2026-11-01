Pietersen praises ‘special kid’ Siyaya after history-making Sharks tour

The coach also hailed his leadership group for keeping everyone connected and motivated after beating Lyon, Cardiff and Munster away from home.

Coach JP Pietersen praised the Sharks’ determination and willingness to fight for each other after an incredible European tour that included three consecutive wins before the November break.

Where the Durban union didn’t win a single game in Europe last season, they won their opening Challenge Cup match 40-33 against Lyon in France – a last-gasp try securing the emotionally-fueled encounter a day after former player Hyron Andrews’ death – before going on to secure a bonus-point 36-21 win over Cardiff in Wales, and a first-ever 15-3 win over Munster in Ireland.

The final victory, coming after the Sharks had to fly players over after injuries to three players at Arms Park, including to captain André Esterhuizen, lifted the Sharks one spot to fourth on the URC log after five games.

Five Sharks players now join the Springboks for their four remaining Nations Championship matches in November, before the URC resumes in December with three local derbies at Kings Park.

Siyaya shines

Handling errors were the name of the day in torrid weather at Limerick on Saturday night.

But once 19-year-old fullback Zekhethelo Siyaya inspired the first Sharks’ try and almost scored their second after a brilliant individual effort, the home side appeared rattled, and could not break a stellar Sharks defence.

The visitors ground out the win in the end, beating Munster in their own conditions despite an increasingly hostile Irish crowd making their voices heard.

“A special win for us tonight, the first time winning in Limerick,” Pietersen said afterwards.

“We showed that we were relentless today, and it means so [much] deeper than just a game today – in our defensive effort we didn’t give them one try.

“It shows what the boys have been building in the environment where we as players care for each other. It’s beautiful to see how we fight for each other.”

Suleiman Hartzenberg, Zekhethelo Siyaya, and Esethu Mnebelele celebrate after the Sharks beat Munster in Limerick for the first time. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The coach praised Siyaya’s man-of-the-match performance while adding that it could not have been possible without a hard-working forward pack setting the platform for him to shine.

“He’s a special kid, an unbelievable talent. He’s still 19, learning as he’s going. We as coaches know we must be patient with him.

“Sometimes he will do some crazy things that we like about him. A humble kid, hungry to get better.”

Leadership kept the team together for Munster clash

Pietersen said it was difficult for the Sharks to be away from their family for three weeks, and was proud of them for still putting their best foot forward at the end.

“Especially in week three, you can get grumpy with the company, being in each other’s faces,” the coach joked.

He praised the team’s leadership group for holding everyone together, with connection being one of the goals on tour.