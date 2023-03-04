Lions on the right path as they take on Bulls in URC

Ross Roche

The Lions are moving in the right direction, but need to back up their past weekend’s performance with a big effort against the Bulls in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Loftus on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 4:45pm).

The Lions snapped a five game losing streak in the competition with an impressive bonus point win over the high flying Glasgow Warriors, and they now need to make sure they don’t take a step back.

They are currently on a 10 match losing streak in the URC against South African opposition and have lost their last three games against the Bulls, and they will now be looking to break that losing streak this weekend.

“This week has been a lot better. There is a lot more happiness in the camp. We know (winning) one game is not going to make us a good team. We are going to have to back up this performance this weekend across the Jukskei,” said Lions eighthman Francke Horn.

“We have had a lot of discussions, and we are on the right path now going forward. There is a lot to look forward to. A lot of people talk about the winless record. I don’t think the players focus too much on that.

“This week we have a strategy and a plan and I think if we can execute that then it can be a competitive game. It comes down to us as players to buy into it and stick to it.”

Growing phase

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White admitted that his team is also going through a growing phase and that they just have to focus on the task at hand, take their chances, and they should be able to come away from the match with a win.

“I don’t think there is anything significant we have to change. I just think we have to use the chances that we create. The margins are so small these days. Tomorrow (against the Lions) is going to be one of those days,” explained White.

“If you get a chance and take the chance you will win the game. If you don’t take the chance you put yourself under pressure.”

With just four games left in the pool phase of the URC, White has a simple goal for his side over the final few months of the competition.

“My work in progress is very simple. We need to win, get into the playoffs, prepare as best we can, play whoever we have to play and then do a review at the end of the season about what worked and what didn’t work.”