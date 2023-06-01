‘It’s not about revenge,’ says Jake White as Bulls take on Griffons

By Ross Roche

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White insists that their vital Currie Cup clash against the Griffons at Loftus on Friday afternoon (kick-off 5:05pm) is not about revenge, as the two sides go head to head for the second time this season.

The Griffons have found it tough going in their first season back in the Premier Division, but they will look to their first game against the Bulls as their best moment after they stunned them 32-28 in Welkom back at the end of March.

But White is more focused on the Bulls’ current form and is hoping to see his side build on their solid 24-17 win over the Pumas in Mbombela last weekend which firmly brought them back into knockout contention.

“No team likes to lose, but it’s not about revenge, we know they beat us,” said White at a pre-game press conference on Thursday.

“To get a win at the Mbombela Stadium last week was fantastic and important for our campaign. If you consider that after four rounds we hadn’t won a game and had just three points, and now we still have a chance to make the play-offs, I think it’s been a good effort from our guys.

“Things are no different this week. We have the Griffons at home at Loftus. We know we have to win this game if we want to stay in contention for the play-offs. So it is much bigger than revenge.”

Level pegging

The Bulls are currently sixth on the log on 31 points, level with the Lions in fifth and Western Province in fourth, who are only ahead on points difference.

A full house of points against the Griffons will thus give them a great chance to move into the play-off positions, as Province have a tough game against the Griquas in Kimberley, while the Lions are up against high flying log leaders the Sharks in Durban.

“There is a lot of excitement in the squad. We have trained well this week and the guys are looking forward to being back at Loftus on Friday night,” said White.