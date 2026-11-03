Rassie: Paul de Villiers has the skill and speed to be a hybrid player

The Springbok coach said the loose forward had been training to fill slots in the backline if needed.

While they will not force it from the get-go, the Springboks say they could use Paul de Villiers as a hybrid player, joining the backline in an emergency.

The 23-year-old, who has only played flanker professionally until this point, will feature in a 6-2 split bench when the Springboks take on Italy in their fourth Nations Championship match in Turin on Saturday afternoon.

In the absence of injured André Esterhuizen, who has played both inside centre and flanker for the national side, head coach Rassie Erasmus said De Villiers had been training in case he was needed in the backline, even at scrumhalf.

De Villiers the next Bok hybrid?

The coach has favoured versatility in his squad for the tournament’s remaining four matches.

He explained that, despite playing well against Australia in Perth, hooker Johan Grobbelaar was left out of the overall squad to make way for World Rugby Player of the Year Malcolm Marx, with utility forwards Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Marco van Staden also covering prop and loose forward, respectively.

Bringing four potential hookers on tour and then not allowing Grobbelaar to play would be unfair, Erasmus said.

He said of De Villiers’ hybrid role: “If it’s not forced upon us, we probably won’t force it ourselves.

“But with a 6-2 bench split, scrumhalf Grant Williams can cover wing and flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu [starting] can cover 12 and 15, and fullback Manie Libbok can cover 10.

“If we don’t get three injuries in the backline, then between the backs that we have – centre Jesse Kriel can [also] cover wing, fullback Damian Willemse can cover 12, wing Ethan Hooker can cover 12 or 13 – hopefully we can mix and match so we don’t have to go to that [De Villiers playing in the backline].

“But I think he’s definitely got the skills, speed and feeling for the game. He’s done it at training sessions for us a lot.”

Erasmus said that, much like Kwagga Smith prioritised being a loose forward but could slot in at wing or centre, De Villiers, who previously captained the Junior Springboks and currently leads the Stormers, could fill in at the backline during a yellow-card situation.

“Maybe if we get a yellow card or something like that he would cover an extra role like nine or something like that… But we are not planning to put him there. It must be like an emergency. I think he has that skill.”