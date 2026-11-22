'Just the way the two of us have grown up, the way we have adapted to the way rugby has changed over the past 11 years... It's been incredible.'

Damian de Allende hopes his record midfield partnership with Jesse Kriel will continue for “many more Test matches” after adapting to changes around them over the years.

Their 51 caps is a South African record, and they are third on the all-time list.

Only New Zealand’s Ma’a Nonu and Conrad Smith (62) and Ireland’s Brian O’Driscoll and Gordon D’Arcy (between 54 and 56, depending on the counting) have more.

While neither was exceptional during the Springboks’ 20-17 defeat to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, inside centre De Allende made some good carries and tackles before going down injured.

With André Esterhuizen also out injured, Ethan Hooker may be moved from wing to centre for Sunday’s Nations Championship final against France. It was, after all, where he played against Ireland after De Allende’s injury.

Duo weather storms

De Allende, 35, and Kriel, 32, reached the milestone of 50 Tests together when they played France the weekend before.

On the day, the flanker duo of Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit reached the same milestone of 50 Tests.

“On the evolution of where we started in 2015, our first Test was in Brisbane against Australia,” De Allende said, alluding to Kriel’s debut, where he also scored a try.

“Just the way the two of us have grown up, the way we have adapted to the way rugby has changed over the past 11 years… It’s been incredible.

“I don’t see us stopping any time soon. So I’m looking forward to playing many more Test matches with him.”

The pair are certainly Rassie Erasmus’ choice midfield combo going into next year’s World Cup. Beyond that, Esterhuizen, 32, Hooker, 23, Markus Muller, 19, and perhaps even Jurenzo Julius, 22, could be tried and tested by the Springbok management.

When Am was selected ahead of Kriel

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said this month that he was proud of De Allende and Kriel’s partnership.

“I’ve been there with them since 2016. I’ve been there through tough times,” Stick said.

“When Lukhanyo Am was one of the best No. 13s, people were talking about Jesse not being good enough to play for the Springboks.”

He said to turn things around and win two World Cups was amazing.

“I’m really happy for where they are and very proud of what they have achieved through everything they have been through.”