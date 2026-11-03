Springboks dare not underestimate ‘passionate’ Italy, says coach Rassie Erasmus

The Springboks will want to bounce back from their defeat against Australia with a big win over Italy, ahead of tough matches against France and Ireland.

The Springboks are gearing up for a passionate challenge from Italy in front of their home fans, when they get the second leg of their Nations Championship campaign under way in Turin on Saturday afternoon.

It will be the Boks‘ first game on their end-of-year-tour, and will be the perfect springboard for them to build up some momentum ahead of huge clashes against France in Paris and Ireland in Dublin, before they conclude their year with another match on Finals Weekend at Twickenham at the end of the month.

The Boks currently top the South section log, after bonus point wins during the first leg of the Nations Championship in July, against England, Scotland and Wales, all at home, but are level on points with New Zealand and only ahead on points difference.

That means they have very little room to slip up if they want to keep their spot at the top of the log and give themselves a chance of facing whoever finishes top of the North section log, which is currently France, on the Finals Weekend.

Having lost their last match, with a weakened team against the Wallabies Down Under in September, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus obviously doesn’t want to take any chances of a second straight defeat, plus will want his team to be firing on all cylinders by the time they take on France next weekend.

First up Italy

He thus named a full strength match 23 for the match against Italy who, despite being ranked 11th in the world, will give them a stern test of their championship credentials, according to Erasmus.

“Italy are a quality team who will enter this match with immense motivation with an eye on trying to start their home leg on a positive note in front of their home crowd. They have challenged us well before, so we have no doubt they will come out passionate and driven as ever,” said Erasmus.

“They have quality forwards and backline players, and although they are missing a few key players due to injury, they have a talented squad with players who will certainly want to make their mark with the 2027 Rugby World Cup less than a year away, so they will give everything on Saturday.

“The vital factors for us, however, will be to be accurate in our execution and to play for the full 80 minutes, especially given the high stakes at the end of these three pool matches.

“Make no mistake though, they will be raring to go, not only with the Nations Championship in mind, but also to take full advantage of these matches as all the participating teams in the competition are preparing for the Rugby World Cup next year.”

Straight to action

For the first time in a while the Boks have had no time to prepare as they head straight into action with their players having only just joined up from franchise duty, although their Japan-based players have had a little bit more time together having arrived in Italy last week.

“With the majority of the squad having played together for most of the season, we are confident that the players who participated in the United Rugby Championship and French Top 14 will ease into things seamlessly this week at training,” said Erasmus.

“The fact that they are battled-hardened after a few tough matches, will offer us a good balance with fresh players raring to go and others who come off a few challenging matches for their franchises and clubs.”