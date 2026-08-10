Schools rugby results: Garsfontein, Affies win Noordvaal Cup league games, EG Jansen relegated

The stage is set for play-offs, though EG Jansen have effectively already been relaged to the plate division for next year.

Garsfontein go into the Noordvaal Cup play-offs on a nine-game winning streak, while EG Jansen’s woes have been compounded by relegation to the tournament’s plate division.

Affies, Monument and Noordheuwel also won their last regular-season games in the Noordvaal Cup, while top Western Cape schools Boland Landbou and Oakdale played a scintillating final regular-season contest against each other.

Boland edged Oakdale 40-36 at home, something that will also help with their annual rankings.

Meanwhile, EG Jansen, whose players were part of a fight at Menlopark that went viral the week before, saw many of these players suspended by the tournament committee.

They went on to suffer a 76-5 hammering away to Garsfontein, finishing the league phase on 197 points. Four points behind Waterkloof, EG Jansen have effectively been relegated before the play-offs are even played.

The Citizen will publish all the play-off fixtures on Friday.

Selected results

Western Cape

Hugenote 39 Hopefield 34

Hopefield 14 Swartland 24

Brandwag (EP) 12 Nico Malan 26

Boland Landbou 40 Oakdale 36

Brackenfell 29 Hugenote 39

Hermanus 33 Strand 31

Tygerberg 22 Melkbosstrand 15

DF Akademie 44 HTS Belville 17

Robertson 25 Worcester Gim

KwaZulu-Natal

Maritzburg College 64 Glenwood 7

Eastern Cape

Brandwag (EP) 12 Nico Malan 26

Queen’s 28 Graeme 31

Selborne 28 Dale 17

Marlow 57 Bergsig 13

Grey High School 113 Muir 5

Cambridge 19 Hudson Park 52

Ooskus Gim 22 Stirling 22

Free State – Griquas

Sentraal 29 Framesby 28

Grey College 45 Outeniqua 17

Duineveld 19 Upington 36

Welkom Gim 64 Beth Voortrekker 28

Trio 34 Hentie Cilliers 19

Noordvaal Cup

Monument 40 Waterkloof 36

Garsfontein 76 EG Jansen 5

Rustenburg 42 Menlopark 41

Noordheuwel 31 Middelburg

Montana 12 Zwartkop 29

Nelspruit 20 HTS Middelburg 12

Oos-Moot 49 Klerksdorp 34

Kempton Park 23 Wesvalia 27

Lichtenburg 39 Eldoraigne 35

Pietersburg 52 Piet Retief 10

Heidelberg VS 49 Ligbron 12

Secunda 17 Ben Vorster 15

Centurion 26 Potch Volkskool 17

Potch Gim 13 Midstream 6

Standerton 60 Wonderboom 50

Hans Strijdom 34 Alberton 14

Ellisras 47 Oosterlig 7

Pretoria Noord 40 Wagpos 32

Noordvaal

KES 12 Durban High School 22

Pretoria Boys High 18 Affies 45

Jeppe 54 Parktown 27