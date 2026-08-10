Schools rugby results: Garsfontein, Affies win Noordvaal Cup league games, EG Jansen relegated

The stage is set for play-offs, though EG Jansen have effectively already been relaged to the plate division for next year.
Garsfontein go into the Noordvaal Cup play-offs on a nine-game winning streak, while EG Jansen’s woes have been compounded by relegation to the tournament’s plate division.
Affies, Monument and Noordheuwel also won their last regular-season games in the Noordvaal Cup, while top Western Cape schools Boland Landbou and Oakdale played a scintillating final regular-season contest against each other.
Boland edged Oakdale 40-36 at home, something that will also help with their annual rankings.
Meanwhile, EG Jansen, whose players were part of a fight at Menlopark that went viral the week before, saw many of these players suspended by the tournament committee.
They went on to suffer a 76-5 hammering away to Garsfontein, finishing the league phase on 197 points. Four points behind Waterkloof, EG Jansen have effectively been relegated before the play-offs are even played.
The Citizen will publish all the play-off fixtures on Friday.
Selected results
Western Cape
Hugenote 39 Hopefield 34
Hopefield 14 Swartland 24
Brandwag (EP) 12 Nico Malan 26
Boland Landbou 40 Oakdale 36
Brackenfell 29 Hugenote 39
Hermanus 33 Strand 31
Tygerberg 22 Melkbosstrand 15
DF Akademie 44 HTS Belville 17
Robertson 25 Worcester Gim
KwaZulu-Natal
Maritzburg College 64 Glenwood 7
Eastern Cape
Brandwag (EP) 12 Nico Malan 26
Queen’s 28 Graeme 31
Selborne 28 Dale 17
Marlow 57 Bergsig 13
Grey High School 113 Muir 5
Cambridge 19 Hudson Park 52
Ooskus Gim 22 Stirling 22
Free State – Griquas
Sentraal 29 Framesby 28
Grey College 45 Outeniqua 17
Duineveld 19 Upington 36
Welkom Gim 64 Beth Voortrekker 28
Trio 34 Hentie Cilliers 19
Noordvaal Cup
Monument 40 Waterkloof 36
Garsfontein 76 EG Jansen 5
Rustenburg 42 Menlopark 41
Noordheuwel 31 Middelburg
Montana 12 Zwartkop 29
Nelspruit 20 HTS Middelburg 12
Oos-Moot 49 Klerksdorp 34
Kempton Park 23 Wesvalia 27
Lichtenburg 39 Eldoraigne 35
Pietersburg 52 Piet Retief 10
Heidelberg VS 49 Ligbron 12
Secunda 17 Ben Vorster 15
Centurion 26 Potch Volkskool 17
Potch Gim 13 Midstream 6
Standerton 60 Wonderboom 50
Hans Strijdom 34 Alberton 14
Ellisras 47 Oosterlig 7
Pretoria Noord 40 Wagpos 32
Noordvaal
KES 12 Durban High School 22
Pretoria Boys High 18 Affies 45
Jeppe 54 Parktown 27