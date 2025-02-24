URC playoff ambitions: Sharks game is now a must win for the Lions

The Lions are languishing down in 12th on the log having lost five of their last six URC games and desperately need a win over the Sharks at Ellis Park.

The Lions and Bulls in action during their URC clash at Loftus over the past weekend. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Lions are now facing a do-or-die encounter against the Sharks when the two sides battle it out in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

The two South African rivals face a unique and enticing double header, as the Highveld side travel to Durban for the return fixture at Kings Park next weekend.

But the Lions will have a lot of pressure placed on them in the build-up to their home game, as they know a loss will leave them in a very difficult position, in terms of their goal of making the URC playoffs.

Top four ambitions

At the start of the season Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen made a bold declaration that they were targeting a top four finish in the competition this season, but their loss against the Bulls over the past weekend has essentially ended that chance.

They currently sit 12th on the log, 11 points behind the Sharks who are currently fourth, and it would take an incredibly unlikely run of results over the rest of the pool phase for them to come close to achieving their top four goal.

Their full focus should thus be on finishing in the competition top eight, but that could even be in jeopardy if the Lions lose both games against the Sharks over the next two weekends.

That’s why this weekend’s match-up at home is so important, as they desperately need a win to keep them in the mix.

The Lions do have a game in hand over most teams on the URC log, but by next weekend they will be level, and where they sit on the log at that stage will be fully reflective.

Bitterly disappointed

After the Bulls loss at the weekend, Van Rooyen admitted they were bitterly disappointed, that they were in the middle of a tough month, and that they had lost momentum after a solid win over the Stormers a week previously.

“We were two games behind, now we are one behind. We’ve got some catch-up to do and the next two weeks are important for us to get points,” explained Van Rooyen.

“I always want to talk about momentum. Some of the things we did against the Stormers last week we improved on (against the Bulls). But some of it is still somewhat of a work-on for us.”

“We are hugely disappointed. To start the way we did and then come back halftime to allow yourself to get a result and put in all the hard work and not get it, it is frustrating.

“We wanted to keep the momentum from last weekend, it’s logical. Beating the Stormers last weekend, come to Loftus, and two games in a row against the Sharks.”

Where the Lions could get a boost is the Sharks are not expected to be near full strength as a host of their star players are out injured or being rested.

But they proved they don’t need their best to win on the Highveld when they upset the Bulls at Loftus just over a week ago, so they will be confident coming to Ellis Park and the Lions will need to be at their very best to stand a chance of winning.