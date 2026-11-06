Springboks in the spotlight: Why these five players will want to shine in Turin

This is the first of four Tests for the South Africans in Europe this November.

The Springboks play the first of four Tests in Europe this November on Saturday when they take on Italy in a Nations Championship game in Turin.

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus has picked a strong side, including several experienced World Cup winners, for the match, which kicks off at 1.40pm SA time Saturday.

With so much depth in South African rugby and six uncapped men on tour, the fight for places in the matchday-23 is as fierce as ever. These five Bok players then might have the spotlight on them a little more than their team-mates on Saturday.

Morné van den Berg

Faf de Klerk has fallen out of favour, and possibly Herschel Jantjies too, as well as Jaden Hendrikse.

Embrose Papier is injured and Haashim Pead is yet to get into the Bok set-up.

It’s now over to Van den Berg and the more experienced Grant Williams and Cobus Reinach to battle it out for the No 9 jersey.

The Lions’ Van den Berg might have been third in the queue a year ago, but he could well now be number one, such has been his form in the green and gold. He gets another chance against Italy to show why he is now probably Erasmus’ first-choice scrumhalf.

Jasper Wiese

The hard-carrying Wiese has picked up over 50 caps already for the Boks and is certainly considered the first-choice No 8 in the side.

With Kwagga Smith injured this season he hasn’t had too much competition, but in Cameron Hanekom, who has enjoyed a few opportunities off the bench this season, there is now a genuine contender for that eighthman position.

Other No 8s such as Evan Roos and Francke Horn aren’t really in the picture, but Nick Hatton could get in there soon if he keeps playing as well as he has, so Wiese may be looking over his shoulder at this stage.

Jasper Wiese of the Springboks in action against the All Blacks at FNB Stadium on September 5. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Salmaan Moerat

The Stormers veteran has been given a rousing endorsement by his coach, Erasmus, and a few others in the rugby community, such as John Dobson and Nick Mallett.

Though it may be true the former Stormers captain does a lot of the dirty work, that goes unseen, the criticism of Moerat will continue until he puts in a few big, commanding performances that are seen by all.

The 28-year-old is obviously a good leader and someone who his team-mates like and follow, otherwise he would never have led the Stormers, and he’s no doubt a quality rugby player, but there’s always a step up to Test rugby and Moerat must now show he is made for that arena.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels

The talented Bulls man appears to now be Erasmus’ first-choice back-up to Malcolm Marx at hooker – and nothing else. It looks like he will be considered as a hooker only on this tour, and not as a loosehead prop, though he can play there as well.

He’s now likely to get a good run in the No 2 position because there are no other hookers besides him and Marx on tour. Marco van Staden could fill in if needed.

So with Johan Grobbelaar and Andre-Hugo Venter out of the mix at this stage and Bongi Mbonambi injured, this is Wessels’ chance to shine. His lineout throwing will be key when he gets his chance.

Lood de Jager

The veteran 33-year-old, who’s had his injury struggles in recent times, had a mixed time of it during the All Blacks’ Tests, playing mainly off the bench and at times making an impact and other times not so much.

With some quality locks and utility players around and pushing hard for selection, among them Riley Norton, De Jager needs a big tour, starting with the Test against Italy, where he will play off the bench and look to make a big impact.

He’s a classy operator but needs to find consistency if he’s to keep those pushing for recognition at bay.