‘Bonus point is key, but win comes first,’ says Springboks’ Damian Willemse

The Springboks are targeting the win first, and then will worry about bonus points and points difference.

A big win over Italy in Turin on Saturday could be vitally important for the Springboks’ ambitions to finish top of their Nations Championship South section pool, and qualify for the main game on the Finals Weekend at the end of the month.

Obviously huge games against France in Paris and Ireland in Dublin follow this weekend’s match, but it would be disappointing if the Springboks were not able to take full advantage of what should be their easiest match on tour.

That isn’t to disparage Italy, but they are ranked 11th in the world and are missing a large number of star players due to injury, so the top ranked Boks, who named pretty much their strongest possible team for the match, are heavy favourites.

With them currently locked level on 15 points with the All Blacks, and the Boks only ahead on points difference, it is hugely important for them to pick up a bonus point win and as big a winning margin as possible.

The All Blacks arguably have the easier run in to the Finals Weekend, as they take on Scotland, Wales and England, while the Boks have to move on to France and Ireland.

Important bonus point

Springbok fullback Damian Willemse said the team were well aware of the tight nature of the competition, and the need to pick up a bonus point and win by a big margin, but added that was secondary to the performance and making sure of the win.

“I think that (a bonus point) obviously is a key factor going into this weekend’s game. But I don’t think that is something we are chasing at the moment,” explained Willemse at a Springbok press conference this week.

“I know we are level on points with New Zealand, so if we are in the position to go for a bonus point we will obviously look to do that. But, I think the main thing for us is to perform well and win the game, which is what we want to do.”

This is also the first time that the Boks are on their end-of-year-tour under a competition structure, which Willemse said gave it a different feeling to previous end-of-year tours.

“It is a bit different. This is the first time that we are trialling this competition, so it’s very exciting for us because there is something we’ll be playing for towards the end of the year,” said Willemse.

“There’s a cup on the line, which we are all looking forward to. But we’ve got to keep one foot in front of the other. We’ve got Italy this week and we’re very much focused on that game.

“It’s not going to be an easy game. They are a strong side, and they’ll come up with good plans. We’ve got to stay dialled in and make sure we don’t lose track or any focus on what’s ahead. We saw last year when we played them here in Turin how dangerous they are.”