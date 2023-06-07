Stormers show they mean business with big transfer moves

By Ross Roche

South Africa’s top franchise team the Stormers signalled that they mean business with some massive early moves in the transfer market.

It has been less than two weeks since the Stormers’ season came to an end when they were beaten by Munster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final at the Cape Town Stadium, and they have wasted no time in turning their focus to the next campaign.

Thanks to every one of our faithful supporters that was there with us on the journey in the @Vodacom #URC this season. ⛈️💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/PZAjTneWko— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 30, 2023

The big news that filtered through over the past weekend was that Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe, who is leaving Toulon, had turned down a huge R15 million offer to rejoin his former side in favour of a reportedly monster R22 million offer from a Japanese club.

Another report claimed that the Stormers had come to an agreement to re-sign former star outside back Warrick Gelant, who has endured a difficult and injury plagued season in France since leaving the 2021/22 URC winners.

If proven true, although they are one for two in attempting to lure back their former star players, it is still a massive statement that the Stormers want to continue their dominance over their fellow SA franchises while also building into a powerhouse on the European front.

Despite Kolbe turning them down, the fact that the Stormers were able to make such a big offer for him is a very positive sign and they can now use that money to approach other big name stars.

And if it is proved true that Gelant is returning to the Stormers after just one season abroad, it shows the massive pull that the team has in luring players back to SA.

Positive steps

These are massively positive steps for South African rugby and hopefully are a positive sign of things to come for local franchises.

The Bulls have also made some solid early moves ahead of the next season, with players like Henry Immelman, Wilco Louw and Jannes Kirsten coming in, while the Sharks have powered up their front row with the signings of Vincent Koch and Coenie Oosthuizen.

The Lions have yet to announce any major signings and hopefully they will follow suit, but SA franchises can certainly build on their early business going forward.

