Stormers boss John Dobson extends his contract to 2029

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the helm through to the culmination of the union’s Project 2029, which aims to create sustainable success and challenge in major competitions by then.

The four-year extension will see Dobson continue to build on what he has achieved since taking over as head coach in 2020, by following through on the ambitious plans in place as part of the project.

A proud product of Cape Town, Dobson has been part of the Stormers Rugby system since 2010, steering his squad to Currie Cup victory in 2017 and to the inaugural United Rugby Championship title in 2022.

He was appointed to the role of director of rugby in 2024, heading up the entire rugby environment from the pathway system through to the senior team.

‘The embodiment of what we stand for’

There have already been significant strides made on the path towards Project 2029, with Stormers Rugby attracting much junior talent, while also building the depth of the senior squad with selective signings from outside the region.

The Stormers have won all nine matches they have played this season and with a capacity crowd set to pack the stadium during their URC north-south derby against the Bulls on Saturday.

Stormers Rugby CEO Johan le Roux said that retaining Dobson as director of rugby was crucial in realising the ambitions set out as part of Project 2029.

“John Dobson is the embodiment of what we stand for as a club. He is a homegrown coach who is incredibly passionate about this team, the region and the people who support us.

“We have set ourselves some lofty goals in Project 2029, but we have absolute confidence that if we are to reach them, then Dobbo is the man for the job,” he said.

Dobson said that he has never been more energised to take on a challenge.

“With the support of our owners, we have managed to build some meaningful depth, which has translated into some positive results so far this season.

“At the same time, we are investing in our future by recruiting the top junior talent in the country,” he said.

Dobson: ‘This is my dream job’

The Director of Rugby paid tribute to the support he has received from the Stormers Rugby ownership, coaching team and support staff.

“We have some incredible people at this club, all in it together. The coaches and support staff I work with are world-class professionals, but also incredible people who put the club first in everything they do.

“The new ownership has made a huge impact, and we have never felt more aligned with everyone in the organisation than we do now. I’m really excited for what the future holds for all of us,” he said.

He added that he is determined to see Project 2029 through and take the club to greater heights.

“Most people know that this is my dream job, which I’ll never take for granted. I am very grateful for the opportunity to do what I love by contributing to the strength of this organisation and bringing joy to our supporters.

“The rugby heritage and talent pool in this region is unrivalled, so this is a big responsibility and I’ll certainly do everything in my power to put our team at the top table of club rugby where they belong,” he said.