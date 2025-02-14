Trevor Nyakane says his body is still holding up at 35, will reassess when 38

Sharks prop Trevor Nyakane says he has a few good years left in him, aiming to relook at things when he turns 38, shortly before the next Rugby World Cup.

Sharks prop Trevor Nyakane aims to play until he’s 38 before relooking at his fitness and how much longer he can play. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks and Springbok veteran Trevor Nyakane says his body is still strong and he is “keeping up with the young boys”.

The 35-year-old prop told media he hopes to keep going until he is 38. With his birthday in May, he will reach that age five months before the Rugby World Cup in October 2027.

Nyakane featured in the 2023 global showpiece, playing four of his five games from the bench. Still, he spent 156 minutes on the field during the tournament, usually making his impact in the ‘bomb squad’ for much of the second half.

Nyakane suffers few injuries

“We take it day by day but I still feel I have something in me,” said Nyakane, who has 65 Springbok caps under his belt.

“So far I’m still hoping I will go until I’m 38. Then I will reassess and see if I still feel like I want to continue. The body is doing quite well actually.”

The World Cup winner said he was fortunate not to have had many serious injuries in his career so far.

He’s also only had two injury-related surgeries. “One was a simple scope and the other was on my thumb. Besides that obviously you get niggles here and there but I haven’t had injuries that kept me out for very long.”

Nyakane said he is “still holding on” and enjoying the game of rugby.

“I think as long as I’m still enjoying it there’s no reason to give it up just like that. The body still feels good.

“I’m still keeping up with the young boys. At 38 I will have to see if I’m still in it for the long run.”

Making himself adaptable has helped his career

Nyakane said being able to switch between the prop positions has benefitted not only the team but himself as well.

“I’ve always had the mindset if I can do it and the team needs me there, there’s no reason I can’t. I started as loosehead and had to learn the craft in tighthead.

“I told myself, ‘Trevor if you think you can play there let’s apply yourself and see how it goes.’”

He said it wasn’t easy playing on both sides but it was an advantage for team selection.

The Sharks travel to Loftus on Saturday for their first of five games on our shores before their next away game at Lyon for their Challenge Cup fixture on 6 April.

