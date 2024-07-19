Jan-Hendrik Wessels set to realise his Springbok dream against Portugal

The utility forward will make his debut alongside long-time friend Andre-Hugo Venter.

Bulls utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels is set to make his Springbok debut in the one-off Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein on Saturday evening. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Bulls utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels is set to realise his childhood dream when he makes his debut for the Springboks in their one-off Test against Portugal at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Wessels was a schoolboy prodigy, playing at loose forward, lock and in the front row for school rugby powerhouse Grey College, but has turned his focus to hooker and prop since turning professional.

It is now set to be an extremely emotional day as he makes his first Bok start at loosehead prop in his hometown in front of his family and friends this weekend.

“I’ve aspired to be a Springbok since I was a young boy, so this is a massive opportunity and a dream come true. It’s special to make one’s Springbok debut no matter where you play, but it doesn’t get any better than being able to do so in Bloemfontein in front of my family,” said Wessels.

“When I was growing up, we were all glued to the television when the Boks played, and the team has always inspired me.”

Andre-Hugo Venter and Jan-Hendrik Wessels played rugby together at school and are set to make their Bok debuts on Saturday. Picture: Cole Cruickshank/Gallo Images

Step up

Wessels admits that the step up from franchise level to the Boks has been massive, but it is something he is getting used to and taking a lot out of as he continues to grow as a player.

Although having played primarily at hooker for the Bulls over the past few seasons, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has backed the player to become a top loosehead prop in the coming years.

“Obviously it gets tougher stepping into the Springbok set-up. The defensive structures, attack, and set-up as a whole is different to what I’m used to, but I want to develop as a player and learn as much as I can,” said Wessels.

“Playing with and scrummaging against players like (Thomas) Du Toit, Frans Malherbe, Vincent Koch at training and the other front rowers is a fantastic experience, and what makes this environment so special is that everyone wants one another to do well.”

Another cool moment for Wessels will be when his friend and former teammate Andre-Hugo Venter makes his Bok debut in the same game off the bench at some stage during the match.

“We started playing together 10 years ago at school level. We have played in the U13 and U18 Craven Weeks, as well as the U16 Grant Khomo Week before moving on to the Junior Springboks, so it will also be memorable to make our debuts together,” admitted Wessels.