White hopes his side clicks against stubborn Lions

"I’m looking for that perfect game. Maybe this is where we start getting out straps."

Bulls director of rugby wants to see his side do well in attack and defence against the Lions. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White is looking for a perfect display from his side when they take on the Lions in the United Rugby Championship at Ellis Park (3pm).

Although the Bulls have managed to see themselves reach fourth place on the URC points table, with 30 points already in the bag, they have not been sound in all aspects of their game.

Their defence at times has often let them down, but their attack being the best in the competition, always saves them.

Their opponents, the Lions, pounced on their defensive errors last time around when they met in Pretoria, where the Bulls narrowly won 30-28. The Lions have demonstrated that they are an 80 minute team; they always find ways to stay in the game regardless of the situation.

‘Let’s get it right’

Playing against a team of this built, White is hoping his side can be able to be consistent in all areas and produce the perfect game at Ellis Park.

“One thing they are good at is they don’t go away,” White told the media on Friday.

“The message from me is we are going to have to click eventually, we have had moments of brilliance in everything, whether it’s been defence or scrumming, or attack, and I’m looking for that perfect game. Maybe this is the week where we start getting out straps and getting everything right.

“My message to the players is let’s see if tomorrow we get it right, there’s no doubt in my mind because it’s going to happen, they are a talented group of players. I’m just hoping that tomorrow will be the game,” he said.

Lessons learnt

The Bulls were exposed by the Lions when they met last month, at times it was their fault as they gave them a sniff. The Lions could have stolen the win at the death but substitute flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse missed his penalty kick at goal.

White says they can‘t afford to slip up on Saturday and give the Lions opportunities.

“We can’t give them those moments, and hopefully we learnt from the last time we played them,” he said.

“It’s still fresh in our memory banks, it wasn’t like we played them five or six rounds ago, we played them in the last round. I’m sure that our boys will be aware of the fact that whatever threats they gave us last time, we won’t be caught like that again,” he said.