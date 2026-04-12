Chiefs tighten grip on third position with victory over Galaxy

The Rockets remained in 12th position with 25 points after 24 matches.

Kaizer Chiefs claimed their fourth victory on the trot after beating TS Galaxy 2-0 in a Betway Premiership match played at the FNB Stadium on yesterday afternoon.

Flavio Silva opened the scoring for Amakhosi in the first half and Glody Lilepo doubled the lead in the second half to make sure that they consolidate their third position.



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Following the victory, Chiefs moved to 42 points in 22 games, three points clear of fourth-placed AmaZulu who have played two games more.

The Rockets remained in 12th position with 25 points after 24 matches after suffering three back-to-back defeats where they also failed to score a goal.

Co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef made three changes to the team that won 3-1 against ORBIT College. Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma was dropped to the bench after his blunger against ORBIT, while Siphesihle Ndlovu and Silva were included in the starting line-up.

The hosts were at the forefront of most action during the early exchanges, seen through attempts by Mduduzi Shabalala and Silva.

Amakhosi deservedly took the lead in the 35th minute through Silva who headed home a perfectly weighted cross from Shabalala.

Prior to that goal, Lebohang Maboe wasted a chance to put Chiefs in the lead following a good combination which was initiated by him, only for the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder to shoot wide of goal from close range.

Galaxy did little to trouble the Chiefs defence in the first half and Amakhosi kept their 1-0 lead into the half-time break.

Chiefs looked lively immediately after the restart, but it was The Rockets who almost took the lead through Samkelo Mahlambi who almost capitalised on the lack of concentration at the back by the Amakhosi defence, but Aiden McCarthy did well to close the angle on him.

McCarthy then came close to adding the second goal for Amakhosi after he was found by a well-taken free kick from substitute Ethan Chislett, but his header was saved by Tape Ira.

The game was suspended in the 64th minute after the floodlights failed to switch on

The interruption didn’t affect Chiefs much as they doubled their lead in the 75th minute. After clearing their lines from a free kick, substitute Sibongiseni Mthethwa played the ball through to Lilepo who shook off a tackle from Veluyeke Zulu, and with Ira approaching, Lilepo curled the ball past him into an empty net.



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Despite continuing to dominate the match, Amakhosi were unable to add to their goal tally and Petersen kept another clean sheet on his return having missed some games for Chiefs due to an injury. It was his 12th clean sheet of the season.