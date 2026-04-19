Morena demands more after Sundowns book CAF final spot

'We have done our level best to grind on the pitch and give our all for the supporters,' said Morena.

Experienced wing-back Thapelo Morena has urged his Mamelodi Sundowns teammates to raise their game after securing qualification for next month’s CAF Champions League final.

Sundowns into another final

Sundowns edged Espérance of Tunisia 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon to book their place in a second successive final under Miguel Cardoso where they will face Moroccan outfit AS FAR.

ALSO READ: Espérance coach beamons penalty call against Sundowns

The Brazilians progressed 2-0 on aggregate, with Brayan León finding the net in both legs of the semi-final.

Elsewhere, FAR overcame fellow Botola Pro League side RS Berkane 2-1 on aggregate, despite falling to a 1-0 defeat in the second leg on Saturday night.

Morena provided an assist for León’s goal in the first leg and followed that performance with another commendable shift in front of packed Loftus in Tshwane.

Morena – ‘It’s mixed emotions’

“It’s mixed emotions knowing that we still have to work very hard and getting here was a mission accomplished. We have done our level best to grind on the pitch and give our all for the supporters,” Morena said.

Themba Zwane and Denis Onyango remain the only active members of the 2016 Sundowns squad that lifted the prestigious Champions League trophy.

Although Morena was part of the club a decade ago, he was ineligible for selection at the time, having only just joined from Bloemfontein Celtic.

“It’s one of those medals that has been haunting us and also for the team because it had been a long time not getting anything from the champions league,” the 32-year-old added.

“We’re doing very well but I think this time, the good thing is that we know what we’re looking at and we can see that there’s light at the end of the runner.”

Familiar foes

Sundowns and FAR were drawn against each other in Group B last season where both their encounters ended in 1-1 draws. FAR topped the group and finished ahead of the South African champions.

“The most important thing is to grind the way we have been grinding, and we know that when you go away, it’s a bit difficult,” Morena concluded.

“But we know that we have been getting good results away and home. We will try to minimise conceding goals because it’s something that we have been doing well in the Champions League.”

Cardoso will look to the likes of Morena for leadership in the final. The versatile player has eight league titles to his name.

ALSO READ: León sends Sundowns into another Champions League final

He also lifted the 2017 CAF Super Cup following a 1-0 victory over TP Mazembe under former coach Pitso Mosimane.