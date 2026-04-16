Mdunyelwa believes Cardoso insight is crucial in Espérance clash

"It is very crucial for us because he gives us a little bit of insight and things that you can't see about their players," he said.

Zuko Mdunyelwa is banking on Miguel Cardoso’s first-hand knowledge as Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to host Espérance in the second leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday at 3pm.

Cardoso led the Tunisian giants to the 2024 Champions League final where they lost to record holders, Al-Ahly of Egypt.

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He remains highly regarded in the North African country after also winning the domestic league in Tunisia during his short spell at The Blood and Gold.

Since taking charge of Sundowns as head coach in December 2024, the Portuguese tactician is unbeaten against his former side in three matches, including eliminating them in last season’s quarter-final.

Ahead of the decisive clash, with Sundowns holding a narrow but valuable 1-0 advantage from the first leg, Mdunyelwa highlighted Cardoso’s insight as a key factor.

“It is very crucial for us because he gives us a little bit of insight and things that you can’t see about their players. For me, it all boils down to details that he gives us about the game,” he said.

Mdunyelwa expects an aggressive response from Esperance as they look to overturn the deficit in Tshwane, a scenario he believes could benefit them in front of their home support.

“We’re expecting them to come out all guns blazing because it’s do-or-die for both of us but considering that we will be playing a home game, we will take advantage of that,” he said.

“It’s an advantage for us because we’re an attacking team so if they come at us, they will leave spaces at the back for us, and we love to play when the game is more open.”

Mdunyelwa warns Downs against complacency

Now in his third season at the club after joining from Chippa United in 2023, Mdunyelwa also warned against complacency. Sundowns need only avoid defeat to secure a place in a second successive final under Cardoso.

“The talk amongst the players is to understand that the assignment is not done yet. The away game was just the first half, and the second half is coming up on Saturday,” he concluded.

“This comes from the coach that in such high-pressure games, we as players should just go inside and enjoy ourselves.

“That takes away the pressure but games like these always have pressure on their own because we want to achieve something for the club and ourselves.”

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The good news for Sundowns is that Aubrey Modiba is back from suspension while Grant Kekana will have to watch from the stands after receiving a red card in the first leg.