Former Ke Yona teammate to help look for missing Cele in Georgia

Former Nedbank Cup Ke Yona team captain Ian Chikohwa has taken it upon himself to help in the search for Thulani Cele who disappeared while on trial in Georgia.

According to Cele’s family, he was supposed to have come back home on June 4, but he never showed up. They later learnt through a phone call that he had been arrested.

Before that Cele had complained that the arrangements that had been made for his accommodation and trial at Gagra FC were a sham. He had complained that the hotel had not been paid for and was also not eating.

On reading the story published by Phakaaathi on Tuesday following Cele’s father, Bongani Shongwe’s interview with SAfm’s Thabiso Mosia, Chikohwa promised to do his bit to help.

In a text message exchange with Phakaaathi journalist Tshepo Ntsoelengoe Chikohwa said he would do his best. He promised that he would go to the town where Cele was last heard of to look for him.

“I am trying to help this side,” said Chikohwa who plays for FC Gareji Sagarejo in the Georgian premier league. Chikohwa and Cele are both products of Ke Yona.

“I am going to go to the police station and the hotel where he was to find out if anyone knows where he might be. I will let you know as soon as I hear anything,” said Chikohwa.

Phakaaathi understands that the department of international affairs has also promised to help. They will be using their embassy in Poland which is neighbours with Georgia. South Africa does not have an embassy in Georgia.

Chikohwa captained the Ke Yona team where Cele played as right back before he was drafted into the AmaZulu team. Before moving to Georgia, Chikohwa played for University of Pretoria, TS Galaxy and Richards Bay locally.

Cele played at TS Sporting before he was arranged the trial at Gagra FC by a scout only known as Baggio.