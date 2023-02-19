Arrows come from behind to make wasteful Chiefs pay

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs were wasteful, squandering some good chances and lived to regret it when Golden Arrows beat them 3-2 in a DStv Premiership match on Sunday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Middendorp reveals how Bobby Motaung fired him at Chiefs

Had Chiefs used their chances accordingly at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, they would not have donated the three points to Arrows.

But woeful decision making up front, coupled with Arrows’ resilience, saw Athur Zwane’s Chiefs side lose a game they could have easily won.

The result left Chiefs in fifth place with 28 points. Arrows moved to ninth with 25 points.

Chiefs got the start they were looking for when they took the lead just nine minutes into the game. This came as a result of their persistent attacking.

The goal came from a corner which was swung in by Keagan Dolly and found Sifiso Hlanti who turned it in with a header.

Amakhosi came close to a second in the 27th minute when Dolly found himself with only Siyabonga Mbatha to beat.

He did well to loop the ball over the advancing goalkeeper, but was unlucky to see his effort ricochet off the upright.

Christian Saile also forced a save off Mbatha in the 32nd minute with a quick turn and shot that the Arrows ‘keeper punched away.

Arrows made an early tactical change in the 35th minute with Lungelo Dube coming off.

Siyabonga Khumalo took his place and stabilised the midfield for Abafana Bes’thende and they started playing with some purpose.

The visitors came close to finding an equaliser in the 42nd minute when a good attacking move ended with Pule Mmodi crossing the ball.

It was howeverintercepted by Hlanti and ricocheted off Knox Mutizwa and out for a goal kick.

It looked, however, like Hlanti fouled Mutizwa in the process and could have been given as a penalty.

Arrows change the mood in Polokwane

Arrows got the equaliser on the stroke of half time with Ntsako Makhubela finishing off another enterprising move.

But two minutes after the break, Chiefs were back in the lead again. A quick throw-in resulted in Ashley Du Preez setting up Mduduzi Shabalala, who then blasted into the net.

The Arrows bench were left shaking their heads in disbelief in the 56th minute after Makhubela could not beat Petersen from close range.

Shabalala went for personal glory in the 66th minute when he had the option of teeing it up for Saile who was free inside the box.

And three minutes later, Arrows levelled again. Mutizwa was left unmarked inside the area and he sliced a powerful shot past Petersen.

ALSO READ: Grobler one strike away from reaching PSL centenary

Mutizwa grabbed his brace and the winning goal his brace with a powerful shot from just inside the Amakhosi box as Chiefs defence were caught napping in the 79th minute.

Chiefs tried to come back after this goal but they found an Arrows side determined to come out with the full points.