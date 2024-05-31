Bafana coach Broos confident of beating Nigeria in Uyo

Broos believes Bafana have what it takes to beat Nigeria in their own backyard.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is targeting at least four points in their next two FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.



ALSO READ: Mokoena ‘ready’ for overseas move – Bafana coach

South Africa will meet the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo next Friday before returning home to host Zimbabwe’s Warriors at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday, June 11.

Even though he would be happy with a point against the Super Eagles, Broos believes Bafana have what it takes to beat Nigeria in their own backyard.

“Why not have the confidence that we can beat Nigeria even in their own country? We can do it if we play at the high level like at the Afcon (Africa Cup of Nations) but honestly (with) a draw against Nigeria and a win against Zimbabwe, I would be a happy coach,” said Broos during the Bafana squad announcement at the SABC studios on Thursday.

Even though Broos admits that qualifying for the FIFA World Cup will be a huge task to achieve, the Belgian coach has confidence in his charges, especially after their good performance at the Afcon in the Ivory Coast earlier this year where they won a bronze medal after finishing third.

“It’s a huge task, it’s my ambition and the ambition of the players (to qualify for the World Cup). I think we had a very good Afcon and we had very good performances. Everybody saw that the team was progressing, much more than the last two years and the results were there. So, now you’re there you want more. We want to go to the World Cup.

“It will not be easy, especially when you look at the group. It might not be strong, but it’s a tricky group. Zimbabwe and Lesotho are countries closer to South Africa, so it will not be easy. And certainly Nigeria [will be tough]. But we have confidence and we believe in ourselves because of the performance in the Afcon. The ambition is to go to the World Cup.”



ALSO READ: Riveiro praises Pirates’ ‘new kids on the block’ after Bafana call-ups

The Bafana squad will assemble on Sunday before traveling to Nigeria with a chartered flight on Wednesday.

Broos is happy that Bafana will be using a chartered flight to Nigeria.

“Ok, the flight will not be two or three hours, but it’s only Lagos and we are finished. This is what I wanted and again, I’m very happy that we could achieve it.”