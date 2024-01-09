Bafana’s Mvala a doubt for Afcon finals

'I am not sure if he will go with us to the Ivory Coast,' said Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala has a groin injury and could miss the Africa Cup of Nations finals, Bafana head coach Hugo Broos revealed on Tuesday.

“The doctors are with him now and we will wait for the medical report. I am not sure if he will go with us to the Ivory Coast,” said Broos.

“We will wait for the report and see how bad the injury is, but we can’t take him with us if he can’t train for the next ten days. It is better we take another player.”

The loss of Mvala would be a major blow at the back for Bafana, with Orlando Pirates centre back Thapelo Xoki, one of the Bafana players placed on standby, likely to replace him.

“It can’t make me happy,” added Broos on Mvala’s potential absence. The centre back played a key role for Bafana in qualifying for the finals in the Ivory Coast.

“You can be against or for him (being selected) but one thing everyone has to admit is that when Mothobi plays he plays with 150 percent. When Mothobi trains he trains 150 percent. He is a guy you can always count on. In a tournament like Afcon those guys are sometimes really important.

“I really hope with a few days rest he can train again and can go with us to Afcon. I will not take him with me and then in four or five days (have to) call someone (else).”

Minor captain concern

The Bafana head coach also revealed that captain Ronwen Williams has a minor injury and will miss his side’s final warm up match today, a behind-closed-doors friendly against Lesotho. Williams is, however, expected to be fully recovered in time for Bafana’s Group E opener against Mali on January 16.

“It is just a niggle I have on my knee,” explained Williams.

“It is something that reoccurs a lot because of the loading of a lot of games.”

Williams has already played 26 times for Sundowns in all competitions this season.

“It is something I have been managing over the last year or so. It is nothing serious … after the wonderful treatment I have been getting in camp I am sure I will be on the pitch in no time.”