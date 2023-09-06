Ellis announces strong Banyana squad for US friendlies

Banyana Banyana will play the US in two international friendlies in Cincinnati and Chicago on September 21 and 24.

Desiree Ellis coach of South Africa during the Banyana Banyana Squad Announcement on the 06 September 2023 at SABC Studios © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis has announced her squad for the friendly games against the US.



Defender Bambanani Mbane and midfielder Refiloe Jane are the noticeable absentees in the squad.

The duo got injured in Banyana’a campaign at the recent Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and have not recovered yet.

Mbane got injured in the team’s knock-out stages clash with the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Jane only lasted 25 minutes in Banyana’s 2-2 draw with Argentina, with the ruling her out for the rest of the tournament.

Lonathemba Mhlongo and Sinoxolo Cesane – twin sister of Noxolo Cesane – have been recalled to the squad after missing out on the trip to Australia and New Zealand.

Banyana and the US will play their first encounter on 21 September at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.



Then the second friendly will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago on 24 September.

Banyana full-squad:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Kaylin Swart (JVW FC), Kebotseng Moletsane (Royal AM)

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Fikile Magama (UWC), Lebohang Ramalepe (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Noko Matlou (SD Eibar), Lonathemba Mhlongo (UWC), Bongeka Gamede (UWC)

Midfielders: Kholosa Biyana (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Linda Mothalo (Glasgow City), Robyn Moodaly (JVW FC), Sinoxolo Cesane (Easy Tennessee State)

Forwards: Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC), Jermaine Seoposenwe (C.F. Monterrey), Noxolo Cesane (Unattached), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Wendy Shongwe (University of Pretoria), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportsoso), Thembi Kgatlana (Racing Louisville)